The Top Speed collegiate baseball team based at St. Vincent High School has dominated the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League this summer, compiling an impressive 39-3 record.
But the record does not ensure Top Speed a league championship.
That will be determined this weekend during a three-team playoff battle.
The record does give Top Speed the advantage of being the playoffs’ top seed and giving it a bye while the second (San Francisco Seagulls) and third (Reno Rams) meet Thursday to determine which team will play Top Seed in a best-two-of-three series for the league title.
The final playoff series will be played Friday, Saturday and (if need be) Sunday at Cañada College in Redwood City.