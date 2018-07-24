It will be fun, it will be loud and it could get jammed, especially on Highway 37 as Sonoma Raceway hosts the 31st annual Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals Mello Yello Drag Racing event this weekend.
Traffic on the surrounding roadways will be impacted, particularly the two-lane stretches of Highways 37 and 121. Raceway officials expect traffic to be most affected during the following days/times:
•Friday: Exiting traffic between 8 p.m.-10 p.m.
•Saturday: Exiting traffic between 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
•Sunday: Between 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The heaviest traffic is expected on Sunday, and race fans heading to the track are advised to arrive early to avoid traffic. Gates open at 10 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday; racing is expected to conclude at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A primary focus is to encourage non-race attendees to utilize alternative routes in and out of the Napa and Sonoma valleys. In past years, up to 85 percent of the drivers passing the raceway on Highways 37 and 121 during peak entry and exit times are not attending the event. When combined with race traffic, the results can bring hours of congestion for all drivers.
To ensure sufficient parking for disabled attendees, Sonoma Raceway will continue to work with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on a stringent placard check. Sheriff’s deputies will check each car and driver for its Handicap Placard, matching paperwork with name and placard number and a valid Driver’s License. Persons displaying fake or placards that are not their own will be fined, ticketed and required to appear in court.