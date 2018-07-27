The Petaluma American Little League’s quest for a spot in the Western Regional championships was set to resume tonight in Sutter, a small town in Sutter County approximately 40 miles from Sacramento.
The American Major League team will play Tri-City in the finals of the Division Tournament. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday in Redding, but was postponed as a wild fire approached the host city.
The Petaluma Little Leaguers left Redding around 2:30 Thursday afternoon well before the Carr Fire leaped the Sacramento River and entered Redding.
Tonight’s game will be played starting at 8 p.m. at the Sutter Area Little League at 7780 Butte House Road, across from Sutter High School.
A win by Petaluma tonight will move the American Leaguers on to the prestigious Western Regional Tournament in San Bernardino.
Since the Americans enter the game undefeated, they will have to be beaten twice by Tri-City to be eliminated.
Tri-City was beaten earlier in the tournament by Petaluma for its only loss.