Play began in the American Legion state championship tournament on Thursday in Yountville as the Petaluma Leghorns soundly defeated Paramount from the Los Angeles area, 12-2, in the final tournament game of the afternoon.

The Leghorns wasted no time in rolling to a 5-0 lead after two innings, and coasted behind the effective pitching of Nick Kamages. Kamages went the first six innings, and scattered three hits to pick up the victory. He was relieved by Zeke Brockley who breezed through the final inning.

The only difficult frame for Kamages was the bottom of the third when Paramount loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a ground ball single through the right side of the infield. Another walk and a sacrifice fly produced the only two runs by Paramount, and kamages coasted the rest of the way.

In the meantime, the middle of the Leghorn batting order had a solid outing paced by Logan Douglas and outfielder Kempton Brandis. Petaluma wound up with 17 hits overall with six doubles.

Douglas was credited with three hits, and scored five runs for the Leghorns. Another hard ground ball bounced off the glove of the Paramount third baseman, and might have been credited as a base hit for Douglas who was in a zone.

Brandis, hitting from the left side of the plate, had a monster day in run production, driving in six runs. He had a couple of two base hits that split the Paramount outfielders.

First baseman Nick Andrakin also had three hits, and was robbed in a bid for his fourth on a lunging catch by the Paramount center fielder.

Paramount had a difficult day all around. The Los Angeles entry committed five errors in the field and coach Sam Perez was given the heave-ho by the first base umpire for unnecessary remarks from the third base dugout.

There are 63 American Legion teams in California and six earned their right to advance to the Yountville tourney. The winner moves on to the western regionals in Denver.

The California tourney includes Merced, Fairfield, Paramount, Patrick Henry from San Diego, Siskiyou’s, and the Leghorns. The tourney marks the first time an entry from San Diego has made it to the state event in 40 seasons.