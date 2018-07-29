Petaluma’s Athletic Edge 13-under travel baseball team mingled with the best in the National Youth Baseball Championships played in the Baseball Heaven complex in Yaphank, New York.
The NYBC Championship Week brings together the best 9-under through 14-under travel teams in the country.
The tournament is a major production with spectacular opening ceremonies and select games shown on the CBS Sports Network.
The Petaluma team went into the 20-team 13-under tournament ranked No. 7 in the nation, and, although it was 1-3 in pool play and failed to reach bracket play, showed it could compete with the best in the nation, losing two games by a single run.
Athletic Edge defeated the New York Elite, 10-5, and lost to the Grit Black, 9-8; the New Jersey Axemen, 10-7; and Canes North Carolina, 5-4.
Playing for the Athletic Edge were: Ben Diaz, Carl Schmidt, Colin Landry, Donovan Abramson, Dylan Snider, Jacob Trujillo, Jacob Haugen, Kyle Krupp, Nick Tobin, Raime Dayton, Samuel Gomez and Zach Fiene.