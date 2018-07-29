I hope the Petaluma American Little League All-Stars realize what they have accomplished this summer.

It is true the Americans missed becoming just the third Petaluma Little League team ever to reach the Western Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, but they were Oh! so close.

It isn’t about what they missed, it is about what they accomplished. The Americans won the District 35 Tournament, battled back through the elimination bracket to win the Section 1 Tournament and then held the hammer in the Division Tournament.

From what I’ve been told, the Americans, with a little better fortune or a little better play, could have defeated Tri-City in the first of what turned into two title games.

I wasn’t there, so I can’t speak to what happened at Saturday’s final game, but I was told it was pretty adult ugly.

I just hope it doesn’t detract from what should be a summer to long remember for members of the American team.

Little League should be a fun experience for the players no matter how successful, but when you win a tournament it turns particularly memorable. When you win two it is the stuff of lifetime memories and when you get to within one game of a Northern California championship and the Western Regionals, it gets to be really special.

It’s not just the winning, although that, admittedly, is a big part of it. It is also about the travel to other ball parks, the excitement of playing a team you have never seen and maybe never even heard about, the bonding as a team and, most importantly, the friendships forged.

Many of the players on the American team have been friends since kindergarten, but the shared team experience tightens their bonds.

This year’s playoff trail was particularly adventurous for the Petaluma team given the Redding wildfire and uncertainty about where they would be playing the championship game.

I have to admit I was a little perturbed when I got to about 150 miles from Redding before I received a call telling me that the game was postponed.

As it turned out the decision was not only prudent, but very wise. We in our area can honestly feel the hurt the residents of Redding are enduring.

Thank someone higher than Little League officials for getting the Petaluma players out of harm’s way before the situation got really bad.

The disaster sequel to our own fires is again a reminder that baseball games, no matter how big, are just games.

But they are important, another touch of normalcy in a world that sometimes seems to be going wild.

Fires and disasters happen, but baseball and sports go on. As long as old men talk about the weather and kids play ball, the world will survive.

It would have been great if the American team could have taken that next big step, but baseball is a heart-gladdening game that can also be cruelly heart breaking. In the end it is just a game — but a great game.

