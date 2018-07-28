The Petaluma American Little League’s drive for a Division championship and a trip to the western Regional Tournament hit a snag Friday night when it was beaten by Tri-City from Rocklin, 4-3.

Petaluma went into the game, played at the Sutter Little League field about 40 miles from Sacramento, undefeated in the Division Tournament after beating Tri-City earlier in the tourney, 5-2.

The Petaluma loss means the same two teams will be back on the same field tonight for an 8 o’clock game that will determine the Division championship and which team keeps its dream of reaching the Little League World Series alive.

Thursday, Petaluma received a strong pitching effort from Wyatt Abramson, but failed to back the hurler with clutch hitting in taking just its second loss in tournament play.

Tri-City gave Petaluma plenty of opportunity, putting 11 free runners on base with five walks, three hit batters and three errors. However, the Americans failed to capitalize, getting just three hits, all singles, by Abramson, Kalen Clemmens and Jordan Giacomini.

Twice, Petaluma loaded the bases, in the second and fifth, but failed to score, once having a runner thrown out at home trying to count on a wild pitch.

Petaluma did get two runs in the first inning on a walk, an infield single and a pair of wild pitches.

The big hurt for Petaluma came in the third inning when a hit batter and a single off the fence set up a three-run Tri-City home run.

Tri-City scored an unearned run in the fourth inning for a 4-2 lead. Petaluma scored in the fifth on a walk and two infield errors, but that was all the Americans’ could muster despite their multitude of base runners.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday in Redding, but was postponed and moved to Sutter because the wildfires that burned into Redding Thursday evening.