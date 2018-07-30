Valley was the first Petaluma team to reach Western Regionals

Editor’s Note: As the Petaluma American Little League made its run for a spot in the Western Regionals, the question was continually asked: Aside from the 2012 Petaluma National World Series team, was there ever a Petaluma team to reach the regionals.

The answer is a strong yes. In 1995, a Petaluma Valley team not only reached the Western Regionals, but came within one game of advancing to Willamsport and the Little League World Series. Following is manager Steve Fillinger’s account of that historic team, first published several years ago.

In 1995, the Petaluma Valley’s 11-12-year-old All-Star team came within one game of Williamsport and the Little League World Series. Actually the team was even closer than that. The Valley Stars lost in the finals of the Western Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, 4-2, on a home run in the eighth inning.

The team’s every move, from the Division Tournament through the Western Regional experience was eagerly followed by Petalumans on the radio and through extensive press coverage from the Argus-Courier and the Press Democrat.

On their return, they were treated to a heroes’ reception that included a parade through town in an antique fire engine, requests for autographs and a bundle of personal appearances. They signed hundreds of baseballs and their autographs became prized possessions.

They were honored by the City of Petaluma, the County of Sonoma and even the California State Legislature. Their manager, Steve Fillinger, and coach Rick Duarte were sought-after speakers at service and social clubs throughout the community.

The team’s amazing run started in the District 35 South Area Tournament played at Lucchesi Park. Petaluma won the championship, but it wasn’t easy getting started, as the Petalumans defeated Valley of the Moon, 4-2, in a tough game and then had to do it all over again when Valley of the Moon came back through the losers’ bracket and the Petalumans defeated them for the second time in three days, 4-0.

“Valley of the Moon was one of the toughest teams we faced with excellent pitching,” Fillinger recalled in a scrapbook entry detailing the team story.

That win advanced the Valley to the District 35 Tournament where they had to come back from a 9-8 loss to Mark West to defeat the same team, 15-4, in a second championship game for the district pennant.

“The Mark West loss woke us up and made us realize we could be beat,” Fillinger recalled.

When Valley came back to win the tournament, it fulfilled Fillinger’s initial goal. “When we first started I just wanted to win district,” Fillinger said. “Petaluma Valley had only done it once before.”

Fillinger”s son Chad, who went on to play professionally in the Seattle Mariners’ organization and now coaches the Casa Grande High School varsity baseball team, had played on the first Petaluma Valley team to win the district championship in 1993, and his father had an opportunity to understand how important that pennant could be to the young players.

He had little way of knowing, as his team posed with the banner, that the journey was just beginning.

For Fillinger that journey was taken one step at a time.

“Both Rick and I wanted to keep from not looking too far ahead,” the manager said. “I had already accomplished my goal of winning district, now we just wanted to see how far we could go.”