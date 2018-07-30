The Top Speed collegiate baseball team won its fourth straight Golden State Collegiate Baseball League championship last week, handily sweeping a two game playoff set from the San Francisco Seagulls.
Top Speed won a slugfest on its home field at St. Vincent on Friday, 15-8, and then polished off the Seasgulls in San Francisco, 11-0, on Saturday.
The Friday contest was a hitfest, with Top Speed buliding a 1-2 lead through four innings before the Seagulls pecked their way back into contention, outscoring Top Speed, 6-1, over the final five innings.
San Francisco out-hit Top Speed, 15-12.
Catcher Dakota Phillips from Tennessee Wesleyan had a huge bat day for Top speed, going three-for-four with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has 17 home runs for the season.
Infielder Andre Rios had three hits.
Top Speed used three pitchers in the game, each giving up a run.
The Top Speed pitching was considerably improved on Saturday, with ace Daniel Tolano pitching a nine-inning complete game two-hitter. The Tennesse Wesleyan senior walked just one and struck out seven.
Top Speed made pitching life easy for Tolano, scoring four runs in the first inning and romping from there. Outfielder Brian Ray, Jr. from Arkansas at Monticello had three of Top Speed’s 14 hits.
Phillips hit his 18th homer of the year for the champions.