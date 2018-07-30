Sonoma Stompers catcher Daniel Comstock, a former Petaluma High player, has been promoted to the Frontier League’s Southern Illinois Miners and will be joining them immediately.

Comstock was in his second season with the Stompers, his first as the team’s everyday catcher.

“Daniel is the type of player that every organization needs,” general manager Brett Creamer said. “His dedication, leadership and work ethic is extraordinary. He comes to work every day with the same mindset to get better, and it’s shown on the field.”

After 197 at-bats with Sonoma, Comstock heads to a higher level of independent baseball with the Pacific Association’s third-best batting average at .365. He also hit nine home runs while driving in 53 runs, also third in the league.

“It’s bittersweet. I love Sonoma, but we play this game, and move on, to the highest level we can,” Comstock said. “I love all of the guys here, I appreciate Brett and Zack for giving me an opportunity, and I am excited to go out to the Frontier League and keep getting better.”

The Penngrove native was also tied for fifth in the league in walks with 36, tied with two of his Stomper teammates.

Comstock returns to Southern Illinois after spending 2017 spring training with the Miners.

“The amount of time that Daniel has put into his hometown team, the community and his teammates will always be more appreciated than any number or average that he has put up. We’ll miss him in Sonoma, but we’re thrilled for his upcoming opportunity with the Miners. I know he’s looking forward to this opportunity and has some unfinished business to take care of.”