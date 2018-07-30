The gritty Petaluma American 9-11-year-old All-Star team finally reached the end of its road in the semifinals of the NorCal championship tournament.

Petaluma entered the tournament in West Sacramento having already won both the District 35 and Section 1 tournaments.

Petaluma won its first game in the NorCal Tournament before losing its second game to Maidu from Roseville.

Petaluma won its opening game by beating McKinleyville, 10-0. It was the Americans’ ninth consecutive victory.

Brady Laubscher pitched three strong innings and had four hits.

In its next game, Petaluma fell for the first time in tournament play, losing to Maidu, 5-1.

Maidu led just 1-0 through five innings before scoring four runs in the sixth to slide the Americans into the elimination bracket.

Undaunted, the Americans battled back, beating Scotts Valley, 5-0 behind the pitching of Hunter Kolsey and the hitting of Danny Mercado, who went 3-for-3 in the game.

Then came a pair of thrillers, as Petaluma grimly held on to its NorCal hopes by beating Linden,8-6, in eight innings. Laubscher kept the Americans alive, striking out 11 of the 12 batters he faced.

It all ended when Maidu beat the Americans for a second time, 9-7 in a seven-inning thriller.

Members of the Petaluma American team were Arthur Baker, Laubscher, Brody Ruoff, Mercado, Drew Bugbee, Drew Rubino, Kolosey, Jasper Farrer, Luuiegino Rico, Luke Bell, Max Drumm, Ryan Rice and Tyler Dunlap.

The team was managed by Joe Mercado with help from coaches Matt Bell and Jeff Laubscher.