Avelo Airlines adding Santa Rosa flight to Las Vegas

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines, which started flying from the North Bay to Burbank in April, said it’s going to add direct flights between Sonoma County and Las Vegas starting Sept. 16.

Avelo will fly on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday a single flight from Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and a flight from McCarran to the Santa Rosa area airport.

One-way fares on the new route will start at $39, including taxes and fees. Costs for carry-on and checked baggage and assigned seats will be extra.

Also, Alaska Airlines, the largest carrier at the local airport, started flying daily in June for the first time to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

An additional Alaska daily flight to John Wayne Airport in Orange County and San Diego International Airport will begin Sept. 8. The three new flights will bring Alaska’s daily departures from Sonoma County to 13 by September.