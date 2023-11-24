Gone is the tradition of pulling out the sleeping bags and warm clothes to camp outside stores hoping to score a big discount on the latest electronics and gift items on Black Friday.

At least in Sonoma County this Black Friday.

A line of around 10-15 people stood outside the Best Buy on Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa, just before the store opened at 6 a.m., instead with most potential shoppers huddling up in the warmth of their cars.

“I’m gonna buy the whole store,” one kid could be heard saying as he eagerly stood at the front of the line.

Santa Rosa resident Anthony Basilio stood toward the back in the short line that had gathered by the front door. He’d only been waiting for about 10 minutes.

Basilio said he already wakes up early and figured he’d stop by Best Buy to see the discounts on TVs before heading into work for the day. It was only the second time Basilio had been Black Friday shopping, the first was in the early ‘90s when “it was a madhouse.”

“Now everything’s online,” he said. “It’s just not the same.”

The line grew to about 30 people a few minutes before the doors were unlocked. Most people were looking for either a new TV, a gaming console such as an Xbox or PlayStation 5 or laptops.

A Best Buy employee said he remembered when there were at least 100 people camped outside the locked doors waiting to be let in. He said now, it’s more of a “controlled chaos“ with people coming into the store throughout the day rather than an overwhelming rush in the morning.

Stacked boxes of new TVs of different sizes lined the middle of the store.

The Best Buy employee also said the store had plenty of inventory to fulfill customer requests.

A few storefronts down, only a handful of customers waited outside Target for the 6 a.m. opening.

Crowds picked up by 10:30 a.m. with many people heading to the electronics and toy sections at the back of the store. Medium-sized TVs that had been placed along the walkways were almost all gone.

In northern Santa Rosa, about an hour earlier, a longer line of up to 35 people had formed outside of the Kohl’s on Airway Drive, which opened at 5 a.m.

Hailee Wright, visiting from Los Angeles, and William Banks of Santa Rosa had been waiting bundled up in blankets and sweatshirts since around 4:30 a.m.

They were hoping to be one of the winners of Kohl’s Black Friday Sweepstakes in which the first 200 customers in the store on Black Friday received a “game card” coupon with varying amounts of Kohl’s cash.

A handful of card receivers could win one of 20 grand prize Lego packages each worth about $5,000.

“I’m just here for the Legos,” Wright said. “I’m a Lego enthusiast.”

“If I still have the energy, I might be down to go out some more,” Banks said when asked if they planned to do more shopping.

Santa Rosa resident Katie Falese stood near Wright and Banks at the front of the line. She didn’t have a set agenda when it came to shopping and just wanted to engage in some retail therapy.

“Honestly, I just wanted to get away for a bit,” she said.

Koh’s has also simplified its Black Friday deals, the Associated Press reported, promoting in-store products under certain price points such as $25.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 182 million people planned to shop in-store and online during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with 130.7 million people planning to shop on Black Friday.

The organization also forecast earlier this month that holiday spending could reach record levels in November and December and will grow between 3% and 4%. In 2022, holiday sales reached $929.5 billion.

In the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, gifts are the purchases shoppers are most likely to have made so far, followed by holiday decorations and gifts for themselves.

Many local businesses in Sonoma County held their own Black Friday sales events. Although it was too early to determine how the day would finish, local business owners were cautiously optimistic about good sales.

Michelle Wilson, co-owner of Ooh La Luxe, clothing and accessory boutique, said Black Friday is the company’s biggest sales day of the year with 40% off in store and 25% off online. The first five customers in line at the company’s three locations receive a $25 gift card.

Wilson said they’ve been in business for so long in Sonoma County that they have customers who make it a tradition to visit all three of their locations, which are in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg.

“It means so much to us,” Wilson said. “We’re really happy because we had lines in every single location when we opened and the stores are almost busier this year than last year. The day’s not over yet but it’s been really busy for us.”

For Jennie and Alejandro Jacinto, it’s their first Black Friday as co-owners of Bow n Arrow & Friends. The Cotati boutique opened its doors at 10 a.m. with 15-30% off clothing items, 15% off accessories and basic tops for $10 and $15.

The first 10 people in line scored $10 gift cards to the store.

Alejandro said turnout has been pretty good with more business than a typical Friday. He added that this year has felt slower than last year due to inflation and economic uncertainty.

“We’re cautiously optimistic (with the upcoming holiday season),” Alejandro said. “We’re just trying to network with other boutiques and try and learn from each other.”

Jason Moorhouse, owner of Nostalgia Alley in Petaluma, said he wasn’t originally planning on having a Black Friday sale because he’d had an anniversary sale two weeks prior.

He decided last minute to mark The Genesis, Wii and PlayStation 3 consoles 30% off throughout the weekend. Despite not having an official Black Friday sale, he said it had been busy anyway.

“It’s funny because everybody’s bought something but hasn’t thought about buying (the consoles on sale),” Moorhouse said. “It has been busy and I can’t complain about that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.