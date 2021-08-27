Despite the pandemic’s economic woes, Sonoma County ice cream shops thrive

Maraline “Mimi” Mazzetti Olson has run an ice cream parlor in Sebastopol since 1995, earning many loyal customers. But when the pandemic arrived in March 2020, she panicked.

At her shop, there was a freezer full of homemade ice cream ready to be scooped. However, no customers would be coming inside to indulge in their favorite flavors on cones and dishes or to splurge for milkshakes or banana splits.

After a two-week closure, being a dairy business Screamin’ Mimi’s was able to reopen and operate through the protracted public health lockdown that stretched in some form until June 15 of this summer.

Coronavirus notwithstanding, Olson figured people wouldn’t stop eating ice cream, but she had to reconfigure the shop to make them feel comfortable and safe coming for their decadent desserts.

“It’s recession-proof and it’s depression-proof,” the 57-year-old Hudson Valley, New York, native told me about the creamy delicacy she ate daily, including for breakfast, before opting for a new diet in the pandemic.

“When things are really good, people go out for ice cream. When things are really bad, they go out for ice cream.”

Indeed, the public health crisis stopped, flattened or squashed a lot of business and commerce around the globe, including here in Sonoma County. Not ice cream purveyors, though, particularly the independent artisan ones. They have bucked the virus, or at least avoided calamity.

Sebastopol makes an interesting case study for premium ice cream shops, because you have Screamin’ Mimi’s and Two Dog Night Creamery about a half-mile from each other.

Two Dog, which has a sister shop in Windsor, touts gelato-style ice cream and its vegan options.

The creamery’s Jacki Wilson, 36, who opened in the city’s Barlow shopping and entertainment mecca in 2013, assumed people would get their ice cream fix at the supermarket once the pandemic began.

After also closing for two weeks last spring at the onset to regroup and begin serving her small-batch, homemade ice cream only to go, she saw in a few months residents still wanted to go out for it.

Reopening only on weekends to restart, Two Dog was back by June 2020 serving its dark chocolate peanut butter, banana foster and many other flavors seven days a week.

Fans like Fernando Veterra, a college teacher, were quite pleased.

“Regardless of the pandemic we are loyal to Two Dog,” Veterra said as he sat outside the creamery Thursday evening eating a dish of strawberry and blueberry ice cream with Ryder Schalich, 25, one of his students.

“When you go to this place, it’s an experience. Like you’re back in Europe.”

Asked why premium ice cream aficionados seem to congregate in Sebastopol, Wilson credited the influx of quality restaurants and the Barlow for drawing a crowd from all over the Bay Area, in addition to customers countywide.

Coincidentally, also by June 2020, Olson, her husband, Kurt, and son, Carter, had the Plan B for Screamin’ Mimi’s solidly in place. They repackaged the ice cream into pints for sale through the new side-door “Mimi’s Express” window, where customers come pick them up. The locals can call in orders from among 65 flavors and drop by for the pints that sell for $8 to $12.

That side door, where the shop used to take deliveries, has paid big dividends. Those pints to go accounted for 50% of last year’s sales, said Olson, the creator of the shop’s longtime annual top-selling Mimi’s Mud flavor. (It’s a mashup of espresso ice cream with chocolate chips, chocolate cookies and fudge.)

With the load of pint sales, Screamin’ Mimi’s managed to end last year with revenue about even with 2019.

“We were thrilled with that,’’ Olson told me. “We worked twice as hard for it, and 50% of it was from a business we never had before.”

Nationwide, in 2020, the value of retail sales of ice cream jumped 16.8% compared with the previous year, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI.

Prior to the pandemic, ice cream only generated average annual sales growth of 2.4% between 2014 and 2019, according to Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com in Maryland.

And Packaged Facts expects premium ice cream and gelato to lead revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

The line of a dozen people to place their dessert orders at Screamin’ Mimi’s Thursday evening indicated the future is now.

Ulises Osorio, 18, a Santa Rosa Junior College student, was sitting at a picnic table in front of the Sebastopol Avenue ice cream parlor enjoying a dish of the flagship Mimi’s Mud with his cousin, Jacqueline Gutierrez, 21.

Osorio is hooked on the shop’s espresso, chocolate creation — “my claim to fame, I guess,” proprietor Olson said — and tags along weekly to get it with Gutierrez, who prefers classic vanilla and chocolate ice cream.

“It’s a lifestyle I live by, even if it kills me,” he said, of coming out, with his mask, to Screamin’ Mimi’s — even during the worst of the pandemic.

When the lines tail off in late September or early October, Olson intends to close for a couple of weeks to retrain her team so she can reopen inside and welcome her customers back into the traditional ice cream parlor.

Actually, the real estate she leases has been a landmark for the indulgent dessert for decades before she opened, with different ice cream businesses operating from the building in the 1950s and the 1930s. There’s a picture of one of the old creameries hanging on the wall inside Olson’s shop.

Although she worked 60 to 80 hours a week from March 2020 until taking Christmas Day off, she told me that before dipping her first ice cream at 30, “I never ever loved a job like this.”

Olson thinks she has another 20 happy years, before hanging up her ice cream scoop — “just not 80 hours a week” — and passing the operation to son Carter, 22. Already earning his apprentice stripes in the shop during breaks from school, next May he will finish his bachelor’s degree in restaurant management at the notable Culinary Institute of America.

