The IRS announced that Middle Class Tax Refund recipients do not have to claim their payments on their 2022 tax returns, just a day after it said recipients should hold off on submitting returns.

A news release from the organization Friday afternoon said “it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief” in certain states, with California being one of them.

“If a payment is made for the promotion of the general welfare or as a disaster relief payment, for example related to the outgoing pandemic, it may be excludable from income for federal tax purposes,” the news release said.

The IRS said in its release that the process for categorizing these state payments is “complicated” and determining how these payments should be claimed on federal taxes, balanced with the need to provide clear instructions for taxpayers filing their tax returns.

And, because the pandemic emergency declaration ends in May, the issue is isolated to only the 2022 tax year.

“If a taxpayer does not include the amount of one of these payments in its 2022 income for federal income tax purposes, the IRS will not challenge the treatment of the 2022 payment as excludable for income on an original or amended return.”

