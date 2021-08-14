Over 600 North Bay food service businesses helped by pandemic relief fund

North Bay restaurants, food trucks, bars and inns secured $210.3 million in federal grants this year to help them survive the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Food service businesses in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino and Lake counties got 620 grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the first half of 2021, according to the agency’s data.

The biggest share of the restaurant fund’s local grants (37%) went to companies in the North Bay’s most populous county, Sonoma. But the largest proportion of the funds (41%) went to enterprises in Marin, the region’s third most-populated county.

In Sonoma County, restaurants received $58.6 million. The two biggest recipients, the owners of The Girl and the Fig in Sonoma and Terri and Mark Stark in Santa Rosa who operate seven restaurants under the Stark Reality Restaurants group, got $4.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Clark Wolf, a veteran national food and beverage business consultant, said these grants were critical to the survival of the individual restaurants that are a “fundamental piece of the economic recovery” under way in Sonoma County.

Although the grant money certainly helps with payroll and keeping the doors open, Wolf said area restaurants remained “besieged” with challenges such as hiring and revenue losses because many customers still prefer to only eat outside and so bypass establishments only serving indoors.

The consultant, who spends part of the year in Sonoma County and used to be in the food retail business himself, said more government aid still is needed for the many U.S. restaurants whose owners didn’t have time to fill out the required forms to qualify for money. “They were busy washing dishes,” he said.

The nearly $29 billion national program covers pandemic-related revenue losses up to $10 million per food service business and no more than $5 million per physical location. The size of the grants also are based on how much a business entity received from other pandemic relief programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Once the restaurant grant money is received, it doesn’t have to be paid back, as long as the money is spent on eligible uses by March 11, 2023. Allowed spending includes payroll and sick leave, mortgage and rent payments, debt service, utilities, maintenance and construction of outdoor seating.

The restaurant revitalization program was established as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act effective March 11. That was one of several federal relief measures that went through Congress and the White House since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

The Press Democrat contributed to this story.