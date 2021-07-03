Petaluma plastics company serves as business model for adapting to pandemic

A nondescript white factory in east Petaluma houses a small manufacturer that could serve as a Harvard Business School case study of how to ride the treacherous pandemic wave by taking big risks to produce commercial plastic products in sky-high demand.

Architectural Plastics quietly had made a name for itself over 40 years in the Bay Area and around the country by designing and fabricating custom acrylic furniture, hospital trays and wine storage racks for celebrities. The customer list is long: a wine cellar for Paris Hilton; display cases for artwork at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and de Young Museum in San Francisco; and plastic displays for Apple when the tech giant introduced the first iPad.

None of that mattered much when the coronavirus struck the region, and it certainly wouldn’t have gotten the company — owned and operated by Blake Miremont and his wife, Virginia — through the public health crisis intact.

In March 2020 came the first bold move: At the suggestion of his wife’s sister, who worked in health care and saw the dire need for protective equipment, Miremont temporarily shifted his entire production to making face shields to protect hospital nurses and doctors from getting infected while treating COVID-19 patients.

Although the company never made the shields before, Miremont dug in and began the tough task of ordering from global suppliers all the acrylic sheets he could get his hands on. Architectural Plastics ended up producing and selling 100,000 of the face protectors, including 20,000 to Kaiser Permanente medical centers.

“That was the start,” said Miremont, a 35-year-old entrepreneur who took the CEO baton in 2016 from his dad, Pierre, the company’s founder and still minority investor. Indeed, it was only the beginning of the wild, unpredictable 2020.

By midyear, the company pivoted again as retailers, hospitals, supermarkets, banks and other businesses deemed essential during the pandemic needed plastic barriers for inside to protect employees from consumers who might be transmitting the dreaded virus.

Architectural Plastics responded by making acrylic barriers called sneeze guards for companies all over California and several nearby states.

Last year turned out fortuitously to be a banner one, as the company went through over 10,000 4-foot by 8-foot sheets of quarter-inch acrylic mainly to fabricate face shields and the sneeze guards.

That’s four times the annual supply, weighing in at around 240 tons.

“It really was just a gamble that I placed,” Miremont said, as he spoke on the buzzing floor of the 16,000-square-foot plant. recalling his determined push for acrylic.

He ended up buying nine months’ worth of the thin clear acrylic — “as much money as we had, it all went into the quarter clear” — thereby locking in prices at the time of purchases.

“I didn’t know acrylic guards were going to be a thing, at all.”

He had to pay upfront, though, when he ordered the sheets, so it really was going to be boom or bust for the company. Either, have the 13-person team work long hours seven days a week fabricating plastic products vital to saving lives during the public health nightmare or go down as a casualty of the pandemic.

“Had I not fought to get all of the material in here, we would have gone bankrupt, certainly,” Miremont recalled. “Or, I would have had to lay everybody off.”

After a frenetic 2020 paid off, the company has been called upon to design and make plastic dividers of a different sort. Customers from a national service dog training operation to technology companies are keeping the Petaluma enterprise busy fabricating an array of acrylic guards or barriers to suit redesigned workplaces.

Perhaps the most futuristic job underway calls for acrylic pods designed for one or two people to work inside. Miremont wouldn’t divulge the tech company client that’s ordered them because he agreed to a nondisclosure agreement, but the prototype is done and ready for the customer to review.

The pod’s sides are clear with white acrylic on top “so people don’t feel like they’re in a little box,” he said, noting it could be a multimillion-dollar project if the client ends up buying thousands of them.

The post-pandemic prospects for the next couple of years at Architectural Plastics partly will depend on how offices and other workplaces are reshaped.

Transforming the office

Kelly Dubisar, a design director in the workplace practice in the San Francisco office of architectural services firm Gensler, described what’s occurring in the office environment as “fairly dramatic.”