Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of April 17 to 23
One hundred and seventeen single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of April 17 ranging in price from $230,000 to $13 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 1950 Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg which sold for $13,000,000 on April 18. This three bedroom, four bathroom, 5,983 square foot home sat on a 10 acre lot near downtown Healdsburg.
Cloverdale
119 William Circle, $640,000
215 Creekside St., $643,000
306 Elbridge Ave., $800,000
1015 Geysers Road, $2,413,500
Cotati
415 Christensen Lane, $900,000
Forestville
11688 Oak Road, $570,000
10408 Scenic Drive, $1,185,000
Glen Ellen
836 Lorna Drive, $600,000
955 Martin St., $800,000
5160 Warm Springs Road, $1,185,000
Guerneville
14210 Lovers Lane, $479,000
14500 Cherry St., $545,000
17769 Orchard Ave., $635,000
16590 Guernewood Road, $1,100,000
17559 Highway 116, $1,450,000
Healdsburg
1891 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $534,500
413 Sunnyvale Drive, $1,206,500
766 Dry Creek Road, $1,475,000
511 Hidden Acres Road, $4,250,000
1950 Alexander Valley Road, $13,000,000
Kenwood
1435 Adobe Canyon Road, $230,000
Monte Rio
20030 El Rancho Way, $620,000
21616 Moscow Road, $1,300,000
Occidental
3176 Westwood Lane, $800,000
Penngrove
65 Davis Lane, $1,260,000
9011 Rancho Adobe Court, $2,000,000
Petaluma
1496 Serpilio Way, $550,000
152 Payran St., $560,000
140 Maria Drive, $740,000
312 S. Ely Blvd., $825,000
1901 Cross Creek St., $842,000
1316 Ponderosa Drive, $843,000
608 Appaloosa Drive, $845,000
1000 S. McDowell Blvd., $850,000
1304 San Jose Way, $872,000
604 Virginia Drive, $889,000
1241 B St., $950,000
1421 Bill Court, $1,010,000
841 Maria Drive, $1,060,000
440 Paula Lane, $1,100,000
340 Paula Lane, $1,100,000
20 Jessie Lane, $1,275,000
1334 Sunset Drive, $1,300,000
1714 Andover Way, $1,400,000
835 Bantam Way, $1,900,000
501 Sonoma Mountain Road, $2,400,000
500 Rebecca Drive, $2,550,000
Rohnert Park
324 City Center Drive, $525,000
7814 Burton Ave., $595,000
870 Hudis St., $635,000
7431 Barbi Lane, $705,000
1372 Miramonte Place, $805,000
5114 Kolton Place, $815,000
466 Floral Way, $840,000
5506 Kennedy Place, $850,000
Santa Rosa
2350 Lapis Lane, $278,000
413 Tanglewood Court, $350,000
3460 Wallace Road, $475,000
1175 Comalli St., $525,000
850 McMinn Ave., $552,000
1662 Centurion Drive, $610,000
530 Avalon Ave., $620,000
2614 Sonoma Ave., $638,000
1850 Shelley Drive, $648,000
2410 Valley West Drive, $650,000
1612 Edgewood Lane, $650,000
2328 Holiday Court, $689,000
4922 Marshall Drive, $695,000
472 Hillsdale Drive, $700,000
2434 Gads Hill St., $712,500
1996 Red Oak Drive, $713,000
8928 Oakmont Drive, $728,000
1941 Citrine Way, $735,000
1619 Edgewood Lane, $740,000
1121 Slater St., $750,000
213 La Crosse Ave., $750,000
4104 Rainier Ave., $754,000
2870 Bighorn Sheep St., $765,000
4049 Chico Ave., $792,500
5830 Yerba Buena Road, $810,000
1925 Velvetleaf Lane, $825,000
5056 Deerwood Drive, $849,000
965 Stony Point Road, $850,000
1932 Sansone Drive, $860,000
8882 Oak Trail Drive, $875,000
5511 Monte Verde Drive, $925,000
1836 Lornadell Lane, $950,000
2042 Terrace Way, $959,000
5420 Gates Road, $985,000
4705 Londonberry Drive, $1,305,000
1335 Los Olivos Road, $1,340,000
4986 Arcadia Drive, $1,500,000
3766 Paxton Place, $1,650,000
5759 Trailwood Drive, $1,800,000
2005 Bluesage Court, $1,875,000
3752 Fox Hill Place, $1,950,000
6011 Melita Glen Place, $1,995,000
Sebastopol
4230 Blank Road, $660,000
571 Teresa Court, $910,000
396 Ferguson Road, $950,000
5120 McFarlane Road, $1,125,000
2771 Canfield Road, $1,450,000
2387 Burnside Road, $1,725,000
Sonoma
608 Baines Ave., $520,000
1295 Mission Drive, $626,000
18866 Lomita Ave., $690,000
127 Temelec Circle, $772,000
749 Solano Ave., $985,000
1015 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,600,000
706 Avenue Del Oro, $1,775,000
1265 E. Macarthur St., $3,100,000
The Sea Ranch
260 Whalebone Reach, $1,900,000
Windsor
538 Christopher Way, $760,000
9428 Lazy Creek Drive, $825,000
9512 Jessica Drive, $858,500
637 Chardonnay Place, $870,000
1396 Birdie Drive, $900,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list.
