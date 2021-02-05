Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 27
Eighty-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 27 ranging in price from $50,000 to $4.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions this week was 2252 W. Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg which sold for $4,595,000 on Dec. 28. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 2,415 square foot home sat on a 3.3 acre lot and featured a gourmet kitchen, pool and spa.
Bodega Bay
1990 Bay Flat Road, $1,990,000
Cloverdale
131 N. East Street, $423,500
130 Commercial Street, $540,000
Cotati
8557 Loretto Ave., $505,000
Forestville
11688 Oak Road, $195,000
11234 Terrace Drive, $265,000
10576 Woodside Drive, $700,000
Graton
335 Grey Street, $475,000
Guerneville
17421 River Lane, $505,000
14188 Woodland Drive, $550,000
17665 Orchard Ave., $595,000
Healdsburg
1057 Sunset Drive, $3,342,000
2252 W. Dry Creek Road, $4,595,000
Occidental
3140 Westwood Lane, $700,000
Petaluma
1113 Ramona Lane, $475,000
835 Grouse Lane, $615,000
13 Huntington Way, $615,000
1665 Baywood Drive, $630,000
61 Wilmington Drive, $634,000
116 Maria Drive, $637,000
244 Banff Way, $770,000
837 Rancho Way, $795,000
2166 Saint Augustine Circle, $800,000
216 Keokuk Street, $850,000
2 Cader Court, $880,000
1420 Sylvia Way, $880,000
108 Eastman Court, $1,505,000
412 Donner Ave., $1,803,636
Rohnert Park
6424 Sequoia Street, $600,000
501 Dixie Court, $710,000
6040 Donna Court, $720,000
Santa Rosa
647 Greenview Drive, $50,000
5170 Vista Grande Drive, $200,000
928 Temple Ave., $205,000
121 Dorchester Drive, $275,000
5365 Wilshire Drive, $275,000
582 Bellevue Ave., $336,500
3015 Cherokee Ave., $385,000
175 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $411,500
3661 Moorland Ave., $475,000
3443 Hoen Ave., $500,000
2299 Marlow Road, $500,000
4534 Rinconada Drive, $505,000
424 Deerfield Circle, $525,000
3270 Newton Street, $545,000
6749 Wintergreen Court, $550,000
4256 Quimby Street, $552,000
410 Brown Street, $577,000
3275 Newmark Drive, $580,000
2334 Pacheco Place, $610,000
6331 Pine Valley Drive, $625,000
397 Wren Drive, $640,000
228 Kittery Point, $640,000
2057 Woodside Drive, $650,000
416 Oak Brook Place, $674,000
5662 Carriage Lane, $675,000
46 Randall Lane, $675,000
300 Carrillo Street, $679,000
2505 Cedar Berry Ave., $680,000
2330 Battersea Street, $681,000
5425 Spain Ave., $709,500
5533 Marit Drive, $710,000
6636 Greenmeadow Drive, $745,000
2011 Slater Street, $750,000
4877 Parktrail Drive, $800,000
3239 Hermit Way, $925,000
1525 Barn Owl Place, $980,000
1952 Gardenview Court, $1,200,000
5595 Saint Helena Road, $1,820,000
3572 Kendell Hill Drive, $4,000,000
Sebastopol
7852 Brookside Ave., $720,000
5190 Quayle Lane, $725,000
581 Teresa Court, $730,000
7193 Palm Ave., $805,000
2618 Scotts Right of Way, $811,000
3162 Mariola Road, $1,800,000
Sonoma
490 Calle Del Monte, $540,000
18351 Second Ave., $591,000
17100 Keaton Ave., $860,000
615 Fano Lane, $900,000
The Sea Ranch
41319 W. Wind, $895,000
Windsor
779 Dizzy Gillespie Way, $287,500
186 Fulton Place, $601,500
113 Carey Court, $648,000
9380 Jessica Drive, $679,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter