Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 17

Fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 17 ranging in price from $175,000 to $2.6 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 756 Bailhache Ave. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,635,500 on Jan. 19. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,331 square feet farmhouse sat on a 10-acre property with seven acres of Sauvignon Blanc and Zinfandel. Interior amenities included a main level master suite, an open floor plan, a fireplace and a chef’s kitchen.

Bodega Bay

4954 Conch Ave., $885,000

20843 Heron Drive, $1,400,000

Camp Meeker

142 Sequoia Ave., $495,000

Cloverdale

105 Polaris Court, $799,000

Cotati

8805 Gravenstein Way, $528,000

Forestville

7635 Mirabel Road, $350,000

Glen Ellen

5160 O’Donnell Lane, $800,000

Healdsburg

979 Grove St., $1,060,000

756 Bailhache Ave., $2,635,500

Petaluma

21 Alta Drive, $530,000

340 Wilson St., $550,000

1433 Debra Drive, $644,000

515 Greenwich St., $810,000

2108 Caulfield Lane, $825,000

117 Tuxedo Court, $990,000

1101 Valley Oak Court, 1,060,000

120 Purrington Road, $1,425,000

Rohnert Park

1557 Golf Course Drive, $594,500

904 Hacienda Circle, $615,000

Santa Rosa

5425 Arnica Way, $175,000

121 Todd Road, $235,000

1863 Velvetleaf Lane, $260,000

4985 Pinecroft Way, $275,000

1916 King St., $300,000

2379 Lillie Drive, $495,000

534 McConnell Ave., $495,000

101 Sherwood Drive, $500,000

3037 Mono Drive, $530,000

1811 Rhianna St., $550,000

232 Golf Green Lane, $575,000

3961 Louis Krohn Drive, $611,000

173 Saint James Drive, $614,500

510 Richmond Drive, $615,000

5024 Canyon Drive, $615,000

1548 Cabernet Circle, $637,000

4836 Devonshire Place, $715,000

2336 Westview Way, $750,000

328 Mountain Vista Court, $799,000

Sebastopol

8699 Oak Grove Ave, $458,000

8185 Appian Way, $675,000

Sonoma

17607 Sunset Way, $755,000

1282 Larkin Drive, $995,000

19292 Spring Drive, $1,375,000

The Sea Ranch

380 Packet Close, $838,000

27 Navigators Reach, $1,250,000

Windsor

862 Foothill Drive, $337,500

219 Cayetano Drive, 631,500

642 Yerba Buena Way, $760,000

8507 Oak Way, $820,000

343 Whitethorn Court, $1,287,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter