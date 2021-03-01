Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 17
Fifty single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 17 ranging in price from $175,000 to $2.6 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 756 Bailhache Ave. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,635,500 on Jan. 19. This three bedroom, three bathroom, 2,331 square feet farmhouse sat on a 10-acre property with seven acres of Sauvignon Blanc and Zinfandel. Interior amenities included a main level master suite, an open floor plan, a fireplace and a chef’s kitchen.
Bodega Bay
4954 Conch Ave., $885,000
20843 Heron Drive, $1,400,000
Camp Meeker
142 Sequoia Ave., $495,000
Cloverdale
105 Polaris Court, $799,000
Cotati
8805 Gravenstein Way, $528,000
Forestville
7635 Mirabel Road, $350,000
Glen Ellen
5160 O’Donnell Lane, $800,000
Healdsburg
979 Grove St., $1,060,000
756 Bailhache Ave., $2,635,500
Petaluma
21 Alta Drive, $530,000
340 Wilson St., $550,000
1433 Debra Drive, $644,000
515 Greenwich St., $810,000
2108 Caulfield Lane, $825,000
117 Tuxedo Court, $990,000
1101 Valley Oak Court, 1,060,000
120 Purrington Road, $1,425,000
Rohnert Park
1557 Golf Course Drive, $594,500
904 Hacienda Circle, $615,000
Santa Rosa
5425 Arnica Way, $175,000
121 Todd Road, $235,000
1863 Velvetleaf Lane, $260,000
4985 Pinecroft Way, $275,000
1916 King St., $300,000
2379 Lillie Drive, $495,000
534 McConnell Ave., $495,000
101 Sherwood Drive, $500,000
3037 Mono Drive, $530,000
1811 Rhianna St., $550,000
232 Golf Green Lane, $575,000
3961 Louis Krohn Drive, $611,000
173 Saint James Drive, $614,500
510 Richmond Drive, $615,000
5024 Canyon Drive, $615,000
1548 Cabernet Circle, $637,000
4836 Devonshire Place, $715,000
2336 Westview Way, $750,000
328 Mountain Vista Court, $799,000
Sebastopol
8699 Oak Grove Ave, $458,000
8185 Appian Way, $675,000
Sonoma
17607 Sunset Way, $755,000
1282 Larkin Drive, $995,000
19292 Spring Drive, $1,375,000
The Sea Ranch
380 Packet Close, $838,000
27 Navigators Reach, $1,250,000
Windsor
862 Foothill Drive, $337,500
219 Cayetano Drive, 631,500
642 Yerba Buena Way, $760,000
8507 Oak Way, $820,000
343 Whitethorn Court, $1,287,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter