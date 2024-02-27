San Francisco’s flagship Union Square Macy’s store among those set to close

The closure was first reported Tuesday by the San Francisco Business Times.
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 27, 2024, 12:19PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

Current North Bay locations

This is a list of current North Bay locations and does not indicate any are necessarily closing or being renovated:

Macy’s

Coddingtown Mall, 555 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Plaza, 800 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa

The Mall at Northgate, 1000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael

The Village at Corte Madera, 1400 Redwood Highway, Corte Madera

Westfield Solano, 1544 Travis Blvd., Fairfield

Bluemercury

Strawberry Village, 800 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

Source: Macys.com, Bluemercury.com

Macy’s announced Tuesday that is preparing to close 150 stores across the country in the next three years, and reports out Tuesday say that San Francisco’s flagship Union Square location is among them.

As first reported in the San Francisco Business Times Tuesday, the 400,000 square-foot store located on Geary Street between Powell and Stockton streets will remain open until Macy’s can find a buyer for the property.

On Tuesday San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement that “Macy’s has expressed to me their commitment to remaining a part of Union Square and our City while they undergo this transition. The City will continue to work closely with Macy’s and any potential new owner to ensure this iconic location continues to serve San Francisco for decades to come.”

According to the Chronicle, the retail giant has had a presence in San Francisco since 1947, and the Union Square location is the last remaining Macy’s store in the city.

In its Tuesday announcement, Macy’s said it was closing approximately 50 of the 150 “underproductive” locations by the end of the fiscal year.

In the wake of these closures, the retail giant said Tuesday it was focusing on the luxury market by opening “approximately 15 Bloomingdale’s nameplate stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores, along with roughly 30 Bluemercury remodels” over the next three years.

Read more at pdne.ws/4bUiriU.

