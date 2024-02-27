This is a list of current North Bay locations and does not indicate any are necessarily closing or being renovated:

Macy’s announced Tuesday that is preparing to close 150 stores across the country in the next three years, and reports out Tuesday say that San Francisco’s flagship Union Square location is among them.

As first reported in the San Francisco Business Times Tuesday, the 400,000 square-foot store located on Geary Street between Powell and Stockton streets will remain open until Macy’s can find a buyer for the property.

On Tuesday San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle in a statement that “Macy’s has expressed to me their commitment to remaining a part of Union Square and our City while they undergo this transition. The City will continue to work closely with Macy’s and any potential new owner to ensure this iconic location continues to serve San Francisco for decades to come.”

According to the Chronicle, the retail giant has had a presence in San Francisco since 1947, and the Union Square location is the last remaining Macy’s store in the city.

In its Tuesday announcement, Macy’s said it was closing approximately 50 of the 150 “underproductive” locations by the end of the fiscal year.

In the wake of these closures, the retail giant said Tuesday it was focusing on the luxury market by opening “approximately 15 Bloomingdale’s nameplate stores and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores, along with roughly 30 Bluemercury remodels” over the next three years.

