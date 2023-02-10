Sonoma County recorded its lowest unemployment rate in the past 20 years during the final quarter of last year, according to a recent county jobs report.

The county’s unemployment rate remained steady from the third to fourth quarter in 2022, rounding out to 2.5%, according to the report.

Nina Cheek, public policy fellow with the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said it was one of the lowest recorded unemployment rates in Sonoma County ever recorded, a level that hadn’t been reached since at least 1999.

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board recently released its Job Market Report, which tracks job opportunities and desired skills quarterly from job postings around the county, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

While jobless rates remained low, three occupations highly in demand across Sonoma County were registered nurse, retail salesperson and home health care nurse, the report said..

“The job market report is supposed to help community and stakeholders really understand what the job demand is,” Ethan Brown, interim executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said in November.

“It helps us understand where the demand is coming from, what skills should be being developed in our community and what sorts of responses are available.”

Cheek said the low unemployment rate could be attributed to more people entering the workforce and filling previously open positions. Or, she said, it could mean businesses are pulling back on hiring due to economic uncertainty and leaving fewer open positions.

Sonoma County had 15,769 job postings in last year’s fourth quarter, 1,018 fewer than the previous quarter.

There was a rise in unique job postings throughout the fourth quarter, with 15,483 job postings in October and 15,499 postings in November, followed by a decline in December with 14,296 postings.

There was an uptick from the previous quarter in businesses seeking retail sales positions, with 661 job postings and a median salary of $34,700, which Cheek said could be attributed to seasonal hiring and holiday spending.

However, registered nurses continued to be the most sought-after position, with 1,295 positions open in Sonoma County and a median salary of $135,600.

Home health care aides were the third most sought position, with 500 job postings and a median salary of $29,900.

“(This) could potentially be attributed to either a rising, aging population or it could just be consistent with recovery from the pandemic,” Cheek said.

According to a spokesperson with Kaiser Permanente, the Oakland-based health care provider, with locations in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma, has been able to hire 3,300 nurses across its 39 hospitals and 737 medical facilities since 2021, despite the national nursing shortage hitting hospitals across the country.

“We are committed to hiring hundreds more additional nurses, through aggressive recruitment and expedited hiring,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“As a result of all this work, we are proud Kaiser Permanente has one of the lower turnover rates for nurses in health care, and we don’t take that achievement for granted.”

On the retail side, Merete Wimmer, the owner of men’s boutique Ereloom in Healdsburg, said hiring has been really tricky.

She’s currently been hiring for a part-time senior sales associate at her Ereloom shop on the Healdsburg Plaza.

“It’s challenging to find qualified candidates and to have them actually follow through,” she said.

“There’s a fair amount of ghosting going on but then there’s a fair amount of qualified people who are applying but they aren’t qualified in my field.”

Wimmer’s boutique sells premier, contemporary men’s clothing and works with clients on styling and putting together outfits. She said when she’s looking for applicants, she wants to find someone who truly has an interest in sales and fashion.

“You can’t really teach someone to have an interest in that,” she said.

“The difference between cold-call sales and in-person sales is you have to engage with a real person and all the different brands we carry have very specific fits, so we need someone who’s interested in that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5378 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sedwards380.