Sonoma County jobless rate dips to 7.2% in September, as economy continues slow rebound

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in September dropped slightly to 7.2%, marking the sixth straight month of job gains as the local economy recovers from devastating fallout wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the dip from 7.7% in August ― later revised to 7.5% ― is the smallest monthly decline since this year’s peak jobless mark of 14.5% in April after the onset of the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Robert Eyler, an economics professor at Sonoma State University who closely tracks the local economy, said the unemployment level flattened last month for two main reasons: new COVID-19 cases increased and the stubborn virus continues to preclude many businesses from their full operations.

Indeed, Sonoma County remains the only Bay Area county stuck in the most restrictive stage of the state’s four-part community reopening as it struggles to get a handle on virus transmission. That means businesses such as restaurants, gyms and nail salons still after many months are prohibited from operating indoors.

Eyler also pointed to recent wildfires, the end of a lackluster summer tourist season and most local schools keeping campuses closed as contributors to the marginal dip in September unemployment.

For example, Silje Bottari, a 41-year-old mother of two in Sonoma who lost her job at an insurance company last year needs to stay home with her children as long as schools continue with online classes.

“I can’t even start to look for (any jobs) until that happens,” Bottari said.

Bottari’s husband owns a landscaping company that’s still operating, which helps cover the family’s expenses. She also recently started receiving extended state unemployment benefits of about $300 a week. “Anything right now is more helpful than nothing,” she said.

In August, the most recent month for which new jobless claims data is available, Sonoma County workers filed over 11,000 fresh unemployment claims.That’s a steep drop from the more than 30,000 claims filed in April, but roughly seven times more than in February, the month before public health officials essentially closed all but county businesses deemed essential.

To clamp down on fraudulent jobless claims and reduce a growing backlog of unemployment insurance applications, the state employment department put a two-week halt on Californians filing new claims from Sept. 19 through Oct. 5. The pause did not overlap with the state’s survey during the week of Sept. 12 to compile last month’s county unemployment data.

In September, Sonoma County added 900 additional workers to the labor force, compared to over 4,000 in August when 19,500 residents were without work. That brought the total number of employed local residents to 232,800, while 18,100 were unemployed, according to state data. That’s well below a year ago, when 256,500 people in the county had jobs, and the county’s jobless level was a meager 2.7% during a robust economy.

When the pandemic arrived in mid-March, nearly 1 in 7 local residents lost their jobs in the spring, as public health officials closed or imposed tight restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of the virus.

Since then, the county’s total workforce, which includes residents who are either employed or currently looking for work, has sharply declined — down 5% — or by more than 13,000 workers, compared to the same time last year.

Eyler said that’s likely because people either have moved out of the county or decided to retire. Having fewer people available to work can limit the local economy’s output and hamper recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

It also could make it more difficult for businesses to fill job vacancies, but he said “whether or not employers will hire in those positions is an open question.”

Of all local industries, leisure and hospitality was hit the hardest last month, losing 400 jobs, more than expected when factoring in seasonal changes in hiring, Eyler said. Compared to September 2019, the number of hospitality workers is down almost 30% to 18,500.

Hiring in the county’s construction industry is also weaker than expected, Eyler said, with total sector employment remaining flat from August to September at 16,000 workers.

Keith Woods, chief executive of the North Coast Builders Exchange, said wildfires in August and September stalled certain construction projects and likely slowed hiring. But in the coming months, the industry can expect to rebound as local residents repair and rebuild after the blazes, he said.

“They’re going to have to rebuild, and that’s going to create work for existing contractors and their employees,” Woods said.

Such growth is not unprecedented. According to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction industry employment in Sonoma and Napa counties jumped over 28% a year after the 2017 North Bay fires.

Looking ahead, as long as a coronavirus vaccine is developed and successfully distributed nationwide, Eyler expects the local economy to continue adding monthly jobs into 2021. He sees a full economic recovery in Sonoma County by 2022 or 2023.

The economist hedged, though, cautioning that a dramatic surge in new virus cases over the winter would prompt local public health officials to again impose restrictions or business closures, forcing layoffs and halting hiring.

“If we can avoid that, then in 2021 we should be in fairly good shape,” Eyler said.

Elsewhere in the region in September, the jobless rate in Mendocino County was at 8.3%, down from 8.8% in August; Lake County reported a 8.6% rate, down from 8.8%; Napa County registered 7.6%, a drop from 8.3%; and Marin County had the second-lowest unemployment level in the state at 6.5%, a decrease from 7%.

California’s unemployment rate last month dropped to 11%, down from August’s 11.4% mark.

Sonoma County jobless rates in 2020 September: 7.2% August: 7.7% July: 9.8% June: 11.6% May: 13% April: 14.5% March: 3.7% February: 2.8% January: 2.9% Source: California Employment Development Department

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian