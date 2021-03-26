Sonoma County jobless rate drops to 6.4% in February

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate in February decreased to 6.4% just weeks after public health officials lifted a winter stay-home order, allowing a broader range of business activity as coronavirus cases slowed and vaccinations increased.

The local jobless rate dropped from 7.1% in January, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday, reversing two consecutive months of an uptick in unemployment this winter as the county battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The county added 5,300 jobs in February. More than a quarter of the new jobs were restored in restaurants and bars, which added 1,500 jobs in February after state officials ended the six-week stay-home order. The Jan. 25 action allowed restaurants that had survived on takeout and delivery service to resume outdoor dining and a range of other businesses, from wine tasting rooms to hair and nail salons, to reopen.

Even with the improved numbers, local workers are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. In February, 15,300 unemployed job seekers were unable to find work, down from 16,800 in January but more than double the number from a year ago. The jobless rate in February 2020 was at 2.8% in Sonoma County.

More good news on the labor front is expected in the coming months as COVID cases continue to drop and vaccinations ramp up, said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economics professor who monitors the local economy. Earlier this month, the county moved out of the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, and advanced into the red tier. The March 14 move allowed restaurants, gyms and museums to reopen indoor operations, with limited capacity.

“We do anticipate rising job numbers as we move through spring and summer, and do expect visitors throughout that time, especially those from the Bay Area looking to get out. By September's numbers, we should know how we met or beat forecasts from last year,” Eyler said via email.

Given the reopenings, retail businesses are increasing their hiring efforts. For example, the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Cotati is interviewing to fill up to 25 spots, said Tyler Thoming, a spokesman for the retailer. Applicants can line up an in-person interview immediately as Lowe’s tries to get ahead of the hiring rush occurring in the Bay Area, Thoming said.

“We’re doing some major hiring for these positions,” Thoming said.

Lowe’s typically brings on more workers during the spring as gardening activity increases and homeowners embark on home improvement projects. The open positions are mostly part time, concentrated among cashiers and positions in the stocking/receiving department, he added.

The Barlow shopping district in Sebastopol published a post on its Instagram page earlier this week announcing that many of its business were looking to hire, including Woodfour Brewing Co., Spirit Works Distillery, Two Dog Night Creamery and The Nectary smoothie bar, which is looking for a kitchen manager.

As the economy rebounds, Eyler said he is still concerned about the long-term effects of local job losses, specifically positions that will not return because companies cut payrolls or went out of business. Some jobs in the winery sector have been lost as a result of recent consolidation, and there have been some notable restaurant and taproom closings.

Civilian employment was at 224,300 last month for Sonoma County, which was down from 248,800 from February 2020 — a decrease of almost 10% from a year ago.

“We need to get that number closer to zero change to actually have achieved a just recovery,” Eyler said.

Locally, Mendocino County’s jobless rate was at 7.3% last month, down from 7.7% in January; Lake County was at 8.3%, which was a decrease from 8.9% the previous month; Napa County was at 7.1%, down from 8.8% in January; and Marin County was the lowest in the state at 5.0%.

The state unemployment rate for February dropped 0.5% to 8.5%, the agency reported. The U.S. unemployment rate last month was at 6.2% with the national economy adding 379,000 jobs in February.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.