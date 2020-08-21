Sonoma County jobless rate falls below double digits to 9.8% in July

Sonoma County’s unemployment dropped in July by falling below double digits with a 9.8% jobless rate that continued to show improvement from the spring when the coronavirus pandemic brought the nation’s economy to a halt.

The preliminary figure was the third consecutive monthly decrease in the jobless rate since the high of 14.5% recorded in March, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department, though analysts were uncertain if that trend was expected to continue as we head into the fall.

The department revised its June’s unemployment rate estimate for Sonoma County to 11.6%, which is still a level that remains high by historical standards as a year ago the local June jobless rate was at 2.9%. The figure also reflects the economic damage done by COVID-19, especially in our region that relies on tourism as a major financial driver and where visitors have not come as much as in past years.

There were 24,700 Sonoma County residents who were listed as unemployed last month, according to the department. That was 4,700 less jobless from June -- a notable 16% drop -- but still a far lag from a year ago when only 7,700 had filed such claims for the month.

“These data are noisy and we have to really have to be watching the year to year (figures). The year to year still shows a relatively large hole to climb out of,” said Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State University economist who closely tracks the local labor market.

The July numbers are also likely to get revised as the countywide count was conducted by state employment officials the week ended July 12. The next day, Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a rollback on business openings -- especially for indoor gatherings -- on a large swath of the state including Sonoma County as a result of an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

“Though many sectors are still held back by state health orders in the interest of preventing the spread of COVID-19, other sectors are tailoring their operational needs and scaling back to previous levels, which is encouraging,” said Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. One example has been expanded outdoor dining along Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa to bring in more visitors.

As the pandemic enters its fifth month, a major concern is on the overall amount of jobs as more businesses are likely to close their doors, especially as Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed in bringing up another relief package for the U.S. economy to give it a boost like was done earlier in the spring through programs such as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provided forgivable loans to businesses with 500 or fewer employees.

Restaurants have been significantly affected by the coronavirus even if they have shifted to outdoor seating. For example, Bistro 29 in Santa Rosa shuttered its doors and Acre Coffee has closed two of its locations. The permanent job loss has continued through the summer through various other sectors as the EDD website noted other layoffs such as PetIQ in Windsor eliminating 55 jobs and Odwalla Coca-Cola in Santa Rosa shedding 17 positions.

One key indicator is the overall civilian employment number, which for Sonoma County in July stood at 228,300. That was an increase of 5,400 jobs from June, but still about 10% less than from July 2019. The future of the local economic climate depends on those jobs ultimately coming back, Eyler said.

“If we start losing businesses in mass -- which is possible -- that’s when we are going to start having big problems,” Eyler said.

One potential area for concern for layoffs is at the state and local government level as a result of budget cuts. For example, the Board of Supervisors for Sonoma County is undergoing debate on how to trim a $45.7 million gap in the county’s $1.79 billion budget. The data released on Friday showed a 23.7% decrease on local education positions from a year ago for an overall total of 8,700 jobs. That was 2,700 fewer positions in the sector than in July 2019 in Sonoma County.

“That’s unfortunately a relatively large drag. That’s something to watch also,” Eyler said.

Elsewhere in the region, the jobless rate in Mendocino County in July registered at 10.9%, down from 12.3% in June; Lake County was at 11.6%, down from 14.2% from the previous month; Napa County reached 10.4% in July, down from a revised 12.6% in June; and Marin County had the third lowest level in the state at 8.8%, which was a decrease from 10.1% from the previous month. California’s unemployment rate last month was at 13.3%, which was down from June’s 14.9%.