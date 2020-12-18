Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% in November

Sonoma County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5% in November, its lowest level since the coronarivius pandemic struck this spring and upended the local economy, a state agency reported on Friday.

The jobless rate fell for the seventh consecutive month since its peak of 14.5% in April, when 35,100 Sonoma County residents lost their jobs in a single month as employers shut down or reduced operations in response to the spreading virus.

By November, the county had regained two-thirds of those jobs, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

But there was one troubling sign: overall employment slipped to 236,400 last month, down from 242,000 in October. More job losses are likely to follow in December after public health officials issued a four-week stay-home order Dec. 12 and further restricted business activities in an attempt to prevent a surge of infections from overwhelming local hospitals.

“It's something to watch over the next couple of months, especially given the new social restrictions,” said Robert Eyler, professor or economics at Sonoma State University, who studies the local economy.

Already there has been some impact. HopMonk Taverns was forced to furlough 122 hourly employees throughout its four North Bay locations after the restrictions went into effect. Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma has let 18 workers go this month. Some were part of the events business and others worked in the taproom, the latter of which the brewery intends to bring back, said Max Wertheimer, spokesman.

“We look forward to welcoming back these valued team members and our customers back to the taproom as soon as the order is lifted,” Wertheimer said in an email.

The EDD reported 13,800 county residents were unemployed in November, down from 15,500 in October and its peak of 36,100 in April. A year ago, 6,300 people were unemployed in November.

The county’s unemployment rate dropped from a revised 6.0% in October to 5.5% in November. A year ago, it stood at 2.4%.

The state of California on Friday reported an unemployment rate of 8.2% in November, which was an 0.8% decrease from October as employers added 57,100 jobs. The U.S. jobless rate last month was at 6.7%.