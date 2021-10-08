Sonoma Reclaimed opens new antiques mall

It was clear soon after she opened Sonoma Reclaimed Antiques that Sharon Ivanoff was going to need more room. She started with five vendors five and a half years ago, but almost immediately, she had more demand than she could supply.

Reclaimed Antiques Reclaimed Antiques Mall Location: 19678 Eighth St. E. Hours: Seven days a week, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Reclaimed Thrift Location: 19618 Eighth St. E. Hours: Friday — Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Website: SonomaReclaimed.com

“I had a long wait list of vendors,” she said. Sellers who had treasures to share, like furniture, artwork, vintage toys and every type of knickknack you can imagine. “We outgrew our space.”

Her 2,000-square-foot shop on Eighth Street East quickly filled up, both with antiques and with customers. Ivanoff established herself as a authority in the world of antiques, and was even tapped by the History Channel’s “American Pickers” to help the show’s hosts find their own treasure troves to search.

So when the building four doors down in the warehouse district became available, Ivanoff jumped at the chance. She remodeled the 4,000-square-foot warehouse with new fans and lights, making room for 20 vendors in the newly established Reclaimed Antiques Mall. She will keep her original location, now dubbed Reclaimed Thrift.

“Customers now have 6,000 square feet to shop. It’s just the next building over, same parking lot,” Ivanoff said. “The nice consignment will go to the Mall, and everything else to the Thrift, which will have great deal.”

After a soft opening on Sept. 1, she is ready for a grand opening this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be raffles and many of the vendors will be present to discuss their items. The Reclaimed Antiques Mall will be open seven days a week, while Reclaimed Thrift will operate Thursday through Sunday.

“We're very grateful for the opportunity to grow the business, especially during a pandemic, and we're so happy that the services we provide have continued to be utilized and enjoyed by so many” Ivanoff said in a news release. “I think a lot of people are using retail therapy to help stay sane during these uncertain times.”

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.