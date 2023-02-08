Even though Russian River Brewing Co. has officially moved its annual Pliny the Younger release to a new spring date, several Sonoma County restaurants and bars are already serving the sought-after Triple IPA.

This year, Pliny the Younger, a magnet for visitors during the slow period for tourism in Sonoma County, will be available on tap and in bottles at Russian River Brewing’s Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs March 24 through April 6, but you might be able to find the beer at the following spots this week, assuming they haven’t already sold out of their supply:

Ernie’s Tin Bar, 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma. www.facebook.com/erniestinbar.

Korbel Winery, 13250 River Road, Guerneville. www.korbel.com.

Trail House, 4036 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. www.trailhousesantarosa.com.

McNear's Saloon & Dining House, 23 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma. www.mcnears.com.

Papa's Pizza Cafe, 105 N Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. www.papaspizzacafe.com.

Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove. www.twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Blue Heron Restaurant and Tavern, 25300 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills. blueheronrestaurant.com.

Russian River Pub, 11829 River Road, Forestville. russianriverpub.com.

The Elephant In the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. www.elephantintheroompub.com.

Rio Nido Roadhouse, 14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido. rionidoroadhouse.com.

Taps on the River, 54 E Washington St, Petaluma. www.instagram.com/taps.petaluma.

HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol; 691 Broadway, Sonoma; 224 Vintage Way, Novato. www.hopmonk.com.