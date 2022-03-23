10 events, meet-ups and things to do in and around Petaluma

‘Dharma Bums’ author

“Suppose we could discover enlightenment teachings in ‘Macbeth,’ ‘The Catcher in the Rye,’ ‘Moby-Dick,’ ‘The Bluest Eye’ and ‘The Cat in the Hat,’” suggests author, singer, pod-caster (”The Filmosophers“) and meditation teacher Dean Sluyter. He is the creator of the Literature of Enlightenment program at The Pingry School in New Jersey, and his books include “Natural Meditation,” “Cinema Nirvana” and “The Zen Commandments.” Now he’s got a new one: “The Dharma Bums Guide to Western Literature: Finding Enlightenment in the classics,” which he’ll discuss during a virtual talk courtesy of Copperfield’s Books on Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. The entertaining book is designed to show readers how to view Hemingway as haiku, how to learn mindfulness from Virginia Woolf and discover liberation in the writings of Frederick Douglass, and how to see Huck Finn and Gatsby as seekers of the infinite. Register in advance at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Help build and paint paper mâché hearts

Throughout the month of March, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

'Blade Runner: The Final Cut’

How since you last caught the stunning futuristic science-fiction crime thriller about adroids in Los Angeles (“replicants”) and the cop/assassins (“blade runners”) who track them down and kill them whenever they stop taking orders. This 2007 director’s cut has excised the voice over of the original, and made a lot of other changes too. "Blade Runner“ returns to theaters as part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, and again on Wednesday, March 30. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Walking on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Writers Forum with Sandra Anfang

Continuing the Zoom-based workshops through which Petaluma’s Writers Forum has expanded its reach over the last two years, the popular series is back on the web this month. On March 26 from 1-3 p.m., Rivertown Poets founder Sandra Anfang will lead a poetry workshop titled "Poetry: A Playshop for the Absolute Beginner and the Poetic Adventurer." To register visit TheWriteSpot.us.

Happy Cow Paint Party

This one couldn’t be more “Petaluma.” On Sunday, March 27, from 1-4 p.m., at Flying Cloud Farm (1200 Jacobsen Lane), join the Happy Cow Paint Party with Atrxcursion and the Bell Farm Collective. Guests will choose from at least four different cow motifs to inspire their own canvas painting, under the guidance of artist/owner Alana Tillman. All materials are provided. A glass of wine and locally sourced charcuterie box comes with the price of the activity. $75. Register in advance to assure your space (and give the event planners a chance to address any food allergies or concerns). Visit Artxcursion.com.

‘Water and Watering’ at Green String Institute

Petaluma’s Green String Institute continues its series of noontime seminars in the big barn on Saturday, April 2, at 12 p.m. The topic title is “Water and Watering,“ an important issue for agriculture and gardening during the ongoing drought. Presented by Bob Cannard, the discussion is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Green String Institute is at 3571 Old Adobe Road.

Sips and Bites at Woman’s Club

Petaluma Woman’s Club’s third annual Sips & Bites affair will take place at the club’s historic building on Sunday, April 3. Participants will taste wines and spirits from all over Sonoma County, enjoying an array of different cuisines from several Petaluma restaurants and caterers. This is an opportunity to make new friends while supporting two worthy causes: the PWC Clubhouse Restoration Fund and the Mentor Me. To serve more people (and raise more money) there will be two sessions, the first from 2-3:30 p.m. and and the second from 3:30 to 5 p.m.. Tickets are $30 pre-sale on EventBrite and $35 at the door. Information can be found at PetalumaWomansClub.com.