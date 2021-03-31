10 things to do (this week and beyond) in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

APRIL FOOL’S DAY WITH SWAMI BEYONDANANDA

Putting the “S” in “comic” — turning it “cosmic,” obviously — stand-up comedian Steve Bhaerman will be celebrating his personal high ho-ho-holy day on Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m., with a live streaming comedy event, performing as the pun-loving Swami Beyondananda, whose favorite yoga position is tongue-in-cheek. First, he will deliver his annual “State of the Universe Address,” followed by on-the-spot “questionable answers” to his audience’s “answerable questions.” Described by author (and 2020 presidential aspirant) Marianne Williams as “the Mark Twain of our times,” Baehrman-as-Beyondananda blends self-help aphorisms with outrageous puns (“I recently joined over-achievers Anonymous,” he once said, adding, “It’s a 24-Step group”). The comedy portion of the April Fool’s Day event will be followed by a live conversation with Baehrman, the author of several books of jokes, and the co-author of “Spontaneous Evolution: Our Positive Future and Way to Get There From Here”). Cost is $15, and reservations can be made at TinyUrl.com/swami-comedy.

WEBINAR ON GLOBAL WARMING

The American Association of University Women Petaluma will present a live Zoom webinar titled “Local Actions to Address Global Warming,” on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include D’Lynda Fischer of the Petaluma City Council and Ann Baker, chair of the Climate Action Commission, Petaluma. Daily Acts’ Traethan Heckman and the Citizens Climate Lobby’s Mary Davis will also participate. All panelists will be offering concrete actions we can take to make a difference on climate change within our community and beyond. To receive a link to the event, contact Stephanie Capps at stefaniecapps@gmail.com.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY COFFEE

Each Thursday, librarians from the Sonoma County Regional Library’s History and Genealogy collection host a BYOC (bring your own coffee) gathering online to chat, meet community members and talk about the latest History and Genealogy news and resources. This is a Zoom-based gathering. Once you’ve registered online, you will receive a confirmation email, and a final email on the day of the event, with meeting information and links. The History & Genealogy Library works to collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to historically significant research and other related materials. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon. To register for the Community Coffee, visit the events page at SonomaLibrary.org.

‘PORRIDGE PARTY’ WITH SARAH MLYNOWSKI

If you are looking for a literary event for kids that is not too hot and not too cold, consider this your invitation to Copperfield’s Books’ Porridge Party on Monday, April 5, at 7 p.m. The virtual event is a celebration of bestselling writer Sarah Mlynowski’s new book “Good as Gold,” the 14th serving of her hilarious and charming “Whatever After” series of kids books. Mlynowski’s new book takes the story of Goldilocks and spins a laugh-filled new tale, which local kids can enjoy along with an actual package of porridge, available to pick up (with a signed copy of the book) prior to the Zoom event, so they can have a snack along with the author. To reserve space and get the Zoom link (and your book and porridge) for the party, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

PETALUMA SUMMER CAMPS NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS

It’s beginning to look like there will be summer camps and classes this year. From a Junior Chefs Cooking Camp and one called the Wizarding World of Engineering to another titled Minecraft Engineering with LEGO Materials and two kinds Action Movie-making camps (one focusing exclusively on stop-motion animation) the City of Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department has assembled an exciting array of experiences for Petaluma kids. Some will be in person, some will be virtual. In-person camps take place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Registration opened on March 16, and the camps themselves begin in June and run through the end of August. For information visit CityofPetaluma.org.

EASTER SELFIE EXPERIENCE

Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is hosting a socially distant “Easter Selfie Experience,” running through Saturday, April 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Groups of up to five people are invited to visit a designated space (near Ulta Beauty) where two whimsically elaborate springtime “selfie sets” await. Guests who then post their pictures on Instagram (tagging @EastWashingtonPlace) will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Guests who enter the selfie area are required to wear a mask, to observe a 6-foot distance from others, and to limit their groups to five or fewer.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is holding $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets (aka FMs), especially in the pandemic era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know,, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

