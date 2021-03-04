10 things to do this week in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

‘HOOKED’ WITH MICHAEL MOSS

Pulitzer-winning reporter/author Michael Moss (“Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us”) has a new book on a similar theme: “Hooked: Food, Free Will, and How the Food Giants Exploit Our Addictions.” In it, Moss investigates connections between manufactured food and addictive drugs, exploring ways that the food industry identifies our vulnerabilities and uses them to feed us unhealthy products. From secret legal battles and clandestine marketing campaigns, to the latest food-science discoveries, “Hooked” makes the case that Americans are unknowingly experiencing a dangerous food crisis with every mealtime choice they make (or think they are making). Copperfield’s Books will be presenting a live Zoom conversation with Moss on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. To reserve space and get the Zoom link, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

“Three Muses,“ by Carole Barlas, is one of over 50 pieces of art in Petaluma Arts Center’s new Members’ Exhibition.

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER MEMBERS EXHIBITION

Think of it as Petaluma’s hidden art show. The Petaluma Arts Center’s annual Members’ Exhibit is currently running, but for now, the only way to see it is online. That’s not stopping local art lovers from enjoying the show — and actually buying some of the one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists — in a virtual, online art show in which you can scroll through more than 50 pieces of art created by artists drawn from the Arts Center’s membership. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

ADOBE ROAD WINERY CONCERT SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has launched a weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On March 4, it’s Petaluma’s own Sebastian Saint James of the Highway Poets. On March 11, Spike Sikes will perform in the garden, and on March 18, it’s the ever-delightful Dirty Cello. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

CINNABAR’S VIRTUAL BROADWAY BASH

This year’s Broadway Bash — a benefit for Cinnabar Theatre’s Young Repertory Company and other youth programs — will look and feel a bit different from the fancy, formal affairs of the past. The first ever all-virtual version of the Broadway Bash, taking place online Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m., will (as ever) include splashy Broadway tunes performed by youth members of the company, singing alongside (metaphorically) some of your favorite Cinnabar actors, dancers and vocalists. Since Cinnabar supporters will be watching from the comfort of their own homes, black tie, cocktail attire or PJs are all acceptable dress. Tickets begin at $50 and go up from there, depending on your tier of support. The Young Rep serves youth of all ages, from four-year-olds who are just starting pre-school to 18-year-olds finishing high school. Save the Date! Tickets now on Sale. Get tickets or information at CinnabarTheater.org.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

WINTER ART SHOW

Riverfront Art Gallery is starting 2021 with a new art show running through March. The in-store double-exhibition includes “There Goes Christine,” a retrospective of acrylic paintings by Christine Kierstead Sheeter (a local artist who is relocating to Utah in the spring) and “Through My Eyes,” an exhibit of photographs by Dan Kabanuck. Visit RiverfrontArtGallery.com for hours.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-19-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know, eat a bag of kettle corn served with a pair of picker-uppers, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget the kettle corn.

