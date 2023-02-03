Skip Sommer

The year of 1923 saw a busy world. WWI was just over. The flu pandemic was as well, the Great Crash was still six years away, bank deposits were up, the phonograph and radio were transforming home life and the first cross-country airmail flight had been made in just 34 hours.

Our Daily Courier Editor, Homer Wood, commented, “The age is living with dizzying rapidity. The world is bent upon intensive living.”

And California was in the lead.

Two men named Walt and Roy Disney opened the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio in Hollywood, where they began to make popular animated films - though Walt was still a few years away from inventing his most popular creation, Mickey Mouse. Warner Bros. was incorporated that year, and the iconic Hollywood sign went up, just as Cecil B. DeMille’s silent epic “The Ten Commandments” was released and went on to gross $4 million! (That’s $69 million in today’s bucks).

The 18th Amendment prohibiting alcohol was three years old then, but Sonoma County was still producing wine “for medicinal and sacramental” purposes (yeah, sure). There were about 250 small family vineyards and presses and 2.75% beer was still out there as Sonoma County led the nation in hops production.

Sonoma and Napa Counties also led our State in illegal bootlegging.

Santa Rosa and Petaluma were still “Farm Towns” in 1923, with prunes, wine grapes and poultry and eggs leading the way. Petaluma’s Chicken Pharmacy was opened that year serving over 19 hatcheries and 9 feed mills and we shipped-out, on our creek, 22 million dozen eggs. The advent of the automobile brought a lot of changes too. “Filling stations” were popping up everywhere, although many shops and schools still had hitching posts out-front. At the Niles Auto Dealership here, one could buy a new Overland sedan for $860 bucks, while our Zartman Co. was still selling a horse-drawn manure spreader for $190.

Elsewhere, the discovery in Egypt of King Tut's Tomb had the newspapers all-a-twitter. The young King had been a product of the 18th Egyptian Dynasty of 1549 to 1292 B.C. and his tomb’s opening uncovered over 5,000 items including gilded couches, chairs, shrines and thrones. Our Editor Wood chortled that “King Tut might have been in the poultry business!” as the discovery of “hatching hovels” – a kind of Egyptian egg incubator – were also uncovered. Local shops were quick to advertise “King Tut jewelry” as well.

The Hotel Petaluma was under way, with completion of construction scheduled for the following February. It was said it would feature a full-sized mirror on every bath door.

There was also local commentary over the impact women were having in the political scene. Our Editor Wood opined, “There is no longer any doubt of the ability of the gentler sex to grasp politics.”

In the area of style and fashion, Dibbles Outfitters was selling “airy, fluttering frocks of sheer, delicately tinted fabrics” starting at $5 and Cockburn & Berger was advertising College Girl Corsets, announcing that “the scientific law of corseting has been discovered after 40 years of the study of styles for all figures.”

And, for the gentleman, The Wardrobe at 43 Main St. (“under the Town Clock“) was stocking “Golf Hose” starting at $1.50, as well as union suits and Stetson Hats.

Petaluma was hosting another Egg Day Parade that year, proclaiming our town,“The greatest poultry center in the world” and our Chamber of Commerce promoter Bert Kerrigan urged everyone to “eat one more egg than usual on Aug. 18th.”

Names in the 1923 news included Sun Yat Sen, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, U.S. President Cooledge and gangster Baby Face Nelson. Locally, G.P. McNear, Frank Doyle, Ezekial Denman and Walter Proctor.

Finally, our County Sheriff Mike Flohr found himself extremely active that year, routinely smashing illegal barrels of booze and pouring the liquid into the Petaluma Creek – where desperate folks actually scooped it out drank it.

Skip Sommer's "Petaluma Past" runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier.