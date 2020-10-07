1,000 Bowls still on for 2020

How to be involved : Sign up for a party and watch for information on when the bowl action will take place at PetalumaPeople.org.

Where : Homes around Petaluma, hosting painting parties over Zoom, in which participants decorate un-fired bowls which are then auctioned off. Donations for participating in the party and sales from the bowls go directly to Petaluma People Services Center.

A few months ago, as projections for the end of the coronavirus crisis dragged on and on, the staff of Petaluma People Services Center had a conversation, discussing the very real possibility of canceling this year’s 1,000 Bowls fundraiser.

The popular annual event brings people together in their homes and community spaces for energetic pre-holiday bowl painting parties. Usually beginning in late September, the gatherings traditionally amass hundreds of brightly decorated bowls. Those vessels are eventually auctioned off, usually the day after Thanksgiving, at a large community open house in downtown Petaluma.

For obvious reasons, such get-togethers, small and large, are not so feasible in the era of COVID-19, social distancing and small family pods.

“Plus, it’s a pretty labor intensive project,” allows Executive Director Elece Hempel, who’s spent much of today arranging to reopen local fire evacuation sites, after just completing the clean-up of those same sites from the last fire. Says Hempel, “1,000 Bowls usually demands a lot of my time, which right now is obviously is being used to address a lot of other emergencies. The emergencies are quickly becoming too many to count on one hand.”

Even so, it seems it will take more than a world-wide pandemic to stop PPSC from moving ahead with its most high-profile and financially significant fundraiser of the season. Sign-ups for Zoom-based parties and small family-pod painting projects are already underway, with a new system of delivery and pickup in place.

“Too many people look forward to this every year, and honestly, we need the dollars,” admits Hempel, frankly. “The numbers of people we are providing services to has dramatically increased. We get some emergency funding, but it’s not covering the need, which just keeps rising.”

The painting parties, almost all of which Hempel has personally attended in the past, are an amazing way to connect with the community one-on-one and have conversations about the needs in in Petaluma. That aspect will continue, only this time with Hempel Zooming in live to chat with participants and cheer them on.

With obvious excitement and enthusiasm, Hempel explains how it’s going to work.

"When you decide to host a bowl painting party, we pick a time, and we set up the zoom link for it,“ she explains. ”And then I zoom in, and I share a little YouTube video on how to paint the bowls. And then ... you all get creative, in your own homes, but sharing what you are doing as you do it.“

Of course, by the time that happens, the participants will need to have received the plain, white, un-fired bowls, which Hempel would normally have brought with her, for party painters to choose among. This time, it will all be arranged in advance through a form the party host distributes to their invited guests.

“You might say ’I want to do the little rice bowl.’ and somebody else wants to do the rimmed bowl and someone else want to so a big soup bowl,” says Hempel. “And then they each pick three or four colors, we package all of those things up, and put them in a bag that will have that person’s name on it. The host picks them up form the PPSC office, and leaves them on the invited person’s doorstep, or if they’ve got a small family pod, they’ll just bring them home. And then they will host those parties, if it’s Zoom I join in, and then we make arrangements to pick up the bowls and have them fired.”

An advantage to this system is that she will not need to drive from party to party, meaning she can actually schedule more parties per day or evening.

“I can drop into five different parties in one night,” she says, “just line them up, pop in, share the video, talk for a while about what we’re doing to help the hungry and why, and then leave them to paint their bowls while I pop over to another zoom event.”

One thing is definitely not going to change, however.

“My house is still going to be full of bowls everywhere before Thanksgiving,” she says. “The parties might be virtual, but the bowls are very real.” Adds Hempel with a laugh, “Now we’re going to see if it works!”

If interest and enthusiasm are any measure, it already seems to be working just fine.

“This community is so amazing,“ she says. ”We have about 3,000 people on our mailing list, and I think 3001 reached out to say they want to host a virtual painting party! I just had to reorder more bowls.“

Hempel says details of the big auction, where the bowls are displayed to the public and then sold, is still being worked out. In the past, the auction has taken place at Hotel Petaluma.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to do all of that logistically,” she says. “We are talking to the hotel about maybe setting up the bowls the way we always do in the ballroom, and then let people in, one or two or three at a time to see all the bowls. So they can at least look at them all. They wouldn’t buy them then, but once they see how pretty they are, they can then maybe make the purchase in whatever way we come up with for having the auction. It will be some sort of online thing.”

For 2020, in addition to all the community members, some local professional artists are being invited to paint a bowl as well.

“So there will be some of those in the lineup too, which will be fun,” says Hempel.

And though fun is a big part of the appeal of 1,000 Bowls, Hempel points out that the fundraiser is ultimately all about raising money to help feed the hungry members of our community. The bowl participants paint is a metaphor for the empty bowls and unfilled stomachs too many people around us deal with every day, especially now.

“Now, more than ever, people are hungry,“ Hempel says. ”The pandemic, the shutdown, loss of jobs, loss of connections, it’s all having an effect. It’s absolutely true that somebody you know has missed a meal today because they couldn’t afford it, or they couldn’t get to it somehow.“

Yet many remain silent about their needs. That’s why PPSC has just launched a new program titled, It’s Okay to Ask for Help.

“A lot of hungry people don’t know where to ask for help, or how to ask for help, or they are too ashamed to ask for help,” she says. “With this new campaign, we are trying to push down the stigma of asking for help, to make it easier for them to go to a website and see if there are resources they qualify for, and then pick up the phone and say, 1.‘I need help.’ And then let us help them figure out what help is available.”