Here are 11 suggestions from SIFF’s artistic director Carl Spence and The Press Democrat performing arts contributor Michael Shapiro.

But it’s best to read the film descriptions, watch some trailers, and keep your antennae tuned to the buzz during the festival’s early days.

Many films have two showings, so if you hear from someone that they loved “Blaga’s Lessons” on Thursday, go see it on Sunday.

The following is just a sampling of the 107 films (including 48 shorts) slated for the festival.

“Ezra,” United States: Starring Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Vera Farmiga and Whoopi Goldberg, “Ezra” tells the story of an autistic boy and differing visions of how to help him thrive.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iyBgve89GdQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Goodbye Julia,” Sudan: The violence between the northern and southern regions of Sudan forever changes the lives of two families. “It’s about two very different women that are stuck in their specific roles based on their class and gender,” Spence said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/X_i956hzfvE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The Blue Star,” Spain: A middle-age rocker in the 1990s can’t find his muse so he travels south to Argentina where he meets an elderly guitarist who helps him rediscover music and recover his soul. “It’s based on a real band and a real star that passed away too soon,” Spence said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/AHyS7PdFkD8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Blaga’s Lessons,” Bulgaria: An elderly woman is scammed out of her life savings then aligns with law enforcement to go after the criminals.

“Lousy Carter,” United States: Starring David Krumholtz, this is a story of a schlumpy professor who learns he has six months to live and decides to take a few more risks.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1Yz7chWMlKI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Snow Leopard,” China: After a snow leopard kills a Tibetan farmer’s rams, a heated dispute breaks out between those who want to save the leopard and those who want to kill it. A young monk offers to make the ultimate sacrifice.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dhobZ8w9vw0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Tuesday,” United Kingdom, USA: This fantastical tale involves a talking macaw who befriends a severely disabled girl and implores the mother, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, to let her go.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qvqyBWCN39o">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Green Border,” Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium: The headline in the New York Times review of this film read: “The Award-Winning Polish Film That Poland’s Leaders Hate.” It’s about refugees slipping into Poland and thus the European Union at the Polish-Belarus border and the fate of migrants who are stuck there.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y_fC115sSrA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Farming While Black,” USA: Despite myriad hurdles, Black farmers once owned 14% of farmland in the U.S. Today that’s down to 2%. This film traces the challenges faced by Black farmers and what they’re doing to gain a toehold in the 21st century.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JqMM2bKFiV8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Waiting for Dali,” Spain: Inspired by the story of famed restaurant El Bulli, this culinary farce set in the 1970s hinges on a relentless pursuit of Salvador Dali in hopes of luring the artist into a restaurant, which is called, of course, El Surreal.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y6w2ux9lfGs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Robot Dreams,” Spain: This is one of the closing night films and will show at Sonoma Academy’s new state-of-the-art theater in Santa Rosa. Set in 1980s New York City, it’s about a lonely dog whose best friend is a robot.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0CHV_ZDlhrA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

For locations and show times, see the SIFF website on Eventive: 2024siff.eventive.org/schedule.