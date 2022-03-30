11 events, meet-ups and things to do in and around Petaluma

First Friday Bike Ride

Every first Friday, local cyclists gather in the early evening at Walnut Park for a group bike ride through different parts of Petaluma. The next First Friday Bike Ride takes place from 5-6 p.m on friday, April 1. Walnut Park is at 4th and E streets.

Succulent Swap at the library

Hosted by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners and the Petaluma Regional Library, the first Succulent Swap event since 2019 will take place at the library on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following a presentation by master gardeners Jack Leutza and Trudy Jamieson — who will share tips on growing succulents and creating succulent garden inside reusable containers — attendees bringing cuttings from home will leave them for others and take home cuttings from other Petaluma gardens. For more information on the this event visit SonomaLibrary.org and search programs for “Succulent Swap.”

Petaluma Kite Day

A few years ago, some kite-loving Petalumans decided to declare one weekend a year to be Petaluma Kite Day, and officially proposed that anyone with a kite should bring it to a designated location for a day of fresh air and high-flying fun. Well, Petaluma Kite Day is back, this Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this time at Steamer Landing Park and the adjacent Petaluma River Park. Aqus Cafe, ever the supporter of juggling, kites and other gravity-defying activities, is the sponsor of this event, and to quote the slogan on the website’s Kite Day Page, “Bring a kite, a picnic and a friend.” There is a walk-and-talk event at 9:30 a.m. too. Aqus.com.

50th Anniversary of 'The Godfather’

Talk about an offer we can’t refuse. As the cinema world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the premiere of “The Godfather” (released to theaters in 1972), with “The Offer” — an outrageous Paramount miniseries about the making of the movie premiering at the end of the month — what better time to catch the greatest movie ever made (yes, we went there) on a big screen? Luca Brazzi may sleep with the fishes, but wake up Petaluma! Fans of great cinema are already snapping up seats for one of four screenings. "The Godfather,“ starring Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Abe Vigoda, returns to theaters as part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, and again on Wednesday, April 6. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Rivertown Poets

Poets Dorothy Gilbert and Ellen Wen will be reading from their works on Monday, April 4, at 6:15, as part of the regular Petaluma Poets Zoom events hosted by Petaluma poet Sandy Anfang. To get the link to the event, or to sign up for a three-minute open mic poetry slot, visit the calendar at Aqus.com.

‘Rickshaw Girl’

The 2022 spring Cinema Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior College, returns to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the JC campus on Wednesday, April 6. The first film to screen since the series was shuttered by COVID-19 in 2020 will be “Rickshaw Girl,” directed in Bangladesh by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, and produced by Penngrove’s Eric Adams. The 7 p.m. screen will be preceded by a 6 p.m. conversation with Adams. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Walking on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

‘Water and Watering’ at Green String Institute

Petaluma’s Green String Institute continues its series of noontime seminars in the big barn on Saturday, April 2, at 12 p.m. The topic title is “Water and Watering,“ an important issue for agriculture and gardening during the ongoing drought. Presented by Bob Cannard, the discussion is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Green String Institute is at 3571 Old Adobe Road.

Sips and Bites at Woman’s Club

Petaluma Woman’s Club’s third annual Sips & Bites affair will take place at the club’s historic building on Sunday, April 3. Participants will taste wines and spirits from all over Sonoma County, enjoying an array of different cuisines from several Petaluma restaurants and caterers. This is an opportunity to make new friends while supporting two worthy causes: the PWC Clubhouse Restoration Fund and the Mentor Me. To serve more people (and raise more money) there will be two sessions, the first from 2-3:30 p.m. and and the second from 3:30 to 5 p.m.. Tickets are $30 pre-sale on EventBrite and $35 at the door. Information can be found at PetalumaWomansClub.com.