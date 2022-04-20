11 plays, movies, gallery shows and other things to do in and around Petaluma

‘Three Tall Women’

Edward Albee’s 1994 Pulitzer-winning play about the stages of life experienced by a remarkable, but sometimes overly demanding woman, runs Friday-Sunday through April 24 at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North. Describing the play, the company’s website declares, “This engaging examination of the life of one woman remains one of Edward Albee’s most compelling and personal plays. Wickedly funny, and told with uncompromising truth, the play takes a long, hard look at the arc of one human life from the perspectives of three different generations. As the older woman’s life is laid out in all its charming, vicious and wretched glory, how did this dying woman come to be who she is? How can any of us know who we really are — or who we will become?” For information and tickets visit CinnabarTheater.org.

The Bard’s Birthday Bash

This Saturday afternoon, April 23, following the Butter & Egg Day Parade, the biggest bash in town is to celebrate a guy who’d be 458 years old if he weren’t technically dead. Yes, we’re talking about William Shakespeare, the world’s most celebrated playwright, and beginning at 2:30 p.m. the place to be (or not to be, if you’re okay with missing out) is at Grand Central Cafe, 226 Weller St. There, outside on the cafe’s charming riverside beach, classically-trained emcee Jeffrey Weissman will guide revelers through a literary open mic (read or recite your favorite sonnet, soliloquy or Shakespearean scene), live music by Mood Jungle, performances courtesy of Petaluma Shakespeare Festival, trivia games and prizes, and lots more. It’s all free, which is just as we like it.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show officially opens this weekend, and runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

'Pride & Prejudice’ at Boulevard Cinema

It’s the Jane Austen adaptation that bewitched audiences body and soul. For two days only, the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, as directed in 2004 by Joe Wright (“Atonement,” “Cyrano”), returns to the screen with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen as literature’s most befuddled lovers, entertainingly unable to stand one another and yet unable to resist falling in love anyway. As part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, the movie will screen at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, and again on Wednesday, April 27. The film also stars Donald Sutherland and Judi Dench, and is rated PG. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

Kids’ storytelling at the library

Parents with children up to the age of 5 are invited to bring the kids down for some family storytelling in the outdoor children’s garden at the Petaluma Regional Library. Mondays, from 3:30-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10:15-10:45 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

Virtual Pride Club for teens

LGTBQIA+ teens in grades 7-12 (ages 13-18) are welcome to hang out with other queer kids to discuss books and other media once a week as part of the Sonoma County Library’s Virtual Pride Club. The group meets via Zoom on Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m. Register in advance at events.sonomacountylibrary.org.

‘I Carry You With Me’ at SRJC

The 2022 spring Cinema Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance and Santa Rosa Junior College, has returned. On Wednesday, April 27, Heidi Ewing’s 2020 drama “I Carry You With me” screens in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the JC campus. The film, made in Mexico and the U.S., is described as “an impressively original and visually poetic love story about the sacrifices immigrants make in search of a better life abroad.” The screening begins with an interdisciplinary panel expanding upon the filmmaker’s views and cinematic portrayal of the Latinx experience. The panel will feature Lucho Ramirez of the San Francisco Latino Film Festival. Panel at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $6 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.

Idea Lounge

On Wednesday, April 27, from 6:30 - 8 p.m., the Petaluma Arts Center presents this month’s Idea Lounge conversation program at Barber Lee Spirits featuring Natalie Vinueza and Alfie Turnshek. Vinueza, representing Art, will deliver a talk titled "From Kissing Robin Williams to Opening a Cafe on the Petaluma River: How I stayed true to my artistry in a capitalist society," and representing Life is Turnshiek, speaking in the topic of “Bar Space: The role of the bar in community life.” The doors open for drinks and mingling at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins as 7-8 p.m.

Walk on Wednesday nights

Want to start (or get back into) walking for physical fitness and all around exercise? Joining a committed, weekly group of walkers could be just the inspiration and/or motivation you need. The Wednesday Night Walk in Petaluma starts at Aqus Cafe, zigzags through the west side including parts of downtown and the waterfront, covering approximately 3.5 miles to 4.5 miles, weather depending. Register at Meetup.com/SONOMA-COUNTY-OUTDOORS.

Help make paper mâché hearts

Extended throughout the month of April, the community is invited to join the artists of Life on Earth Art in building and decorating winged paper mâché hearts, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The hearts will become part of a 60-foot community art installation titled Unbound, which will transform a the interior of one of California’s largest psychiatric hospitals in Napa. The heart-building drop ins take place at Life on Earth Art, 8 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit LifeonEarthArt.com.

Vibe Gallery opens ‘Impermanence’

Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, a few doors down from the Mystic Theatre, has been rolling out one amazing exhibition after another since opening in the latter months of 2021. The current must-see show features the sculptures of Richard Dieterich. His works employ recycled metals and other “found materials” resulting in environmentally-conscious sculptures that reflect upon and honor the natural world and the human body. Titled “Impermanence,” the new show runs through May 22, and will celebrate the work of Dieterich on Saturday, April 30, with a festive reception from 5-8 p.m. There will be live music by the Hot Clams, and a chance to talk with the artist, who has fascinating stories about his process and the inspirations behinf his beautiful works of art. Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.