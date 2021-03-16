Subscribe

12 things to do this week in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 16, 2021, 6:00AM

VIRTUAL EVENTS

WRITERS FORUM PRESENTS ‘WRITING RESILIENT’

With this special Saturday edition of Petaluma’s popular Writers Forum, Christine Walker (‘A Painter’s Garden: Cultivating the Creative Life’) brings local writing aficionados a special Zoom-based workshop titled “Writing Resilient,” with the crafty subtitle “Masterful Ways to Transform Our Stories: The Ones We’re Writing, the Ones We’re Living”). Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. For information and to reserve your spot visit TheWriteSpot.us.

SONOMA COUNTY VIRTUAL ISRAELI FILM FESTIVAL

One of Sonoma County’s most anticipated annual film festivals (usually taking place in Sebastopol) is now easily available to Petalumans, as the Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival goes virtual. Currently up-and-running, the festival is sponsored by the JCC Sonoma County, and features five award-winning films from Israel. The heartbreaking drama “Asia” stars Shira Haas (“Unorthodox") as a Russian immigrant and single mom whose disabled teenage daughter sets out to lose her virginity. ”Forgiveness“ is a comedy set near the the shell-shocked Gaza border, and follows two long-separated friends (it seems a bank robbery went wrong years ago) who are attempting to make up during Yom Kippur. ”Here We Are,“ nominated for nine Israeli Academy Awards, is a road-based drama about a desperate father on the run with his autistic son. In the subversive comedy ”Kiss Me Kosher,“ the lesbian daughter of a traditional Jewish Israeli couple falls for a German woman, and the resulting clash shatters more than one social boundary. Finally, the stunning documentary ”Mrs. G“ is the story of Mrs. Lea Gottlieb, the legendary Holocaust survivor who went on to found the Gottex swimwear empire, and whose success exacted a remarkable price. All films are available for streaming through April 2. Season passes are $60/$80, with single tickets going for $14. To view trailers and purchase tickets go to JCCSOCO.org.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘THE KITCHEN FRONT’ WITH JENNIFER RYAN

Washington D.C. editor-turned-novelist Jennifer Ryan (“The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir,” “The Spies of Shilling Lane”) has a new book out, and on Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., she’s beaming into Petalumans’ virtual space to talk about it. “The Kitchen Front” is set during WWII, and in England, the BBC’s hottest radio show is The Kitchen Front, which has just announced a cooking contest for rationing-savvy housewives. The prize? A shot at becoming the program’s first-ever female co-host. The book follows four very different woman who’ve all set their sights on winning the competition. To reserve space and get the Zoom link for Ryan’s appearance, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

EASTER SELFIE EXPERIENCE

Beginning Saturday, March 20, from noon to 3 p.m., Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is hosting a socially distant “Easter Selfie Experience,” running through Saturday, April 3. Groups of up to five people are invited to visit a designated space (near Ulta Beauty) where two whimsically-elaborate springtime “selfie sets” await. Guests who then post their pictures on instagram (tagging @EastWashingtonPlace) will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Guests who enter the selfie area are required to wear a mask, to observe a 6-foot distance from others, and to limit their groups to five or fewer.

ADOBE ROAD WINERY CONCERT SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has launched a weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On March 18, the venue welcomes the ever-delightful Dirty Cello. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

TWO-DAY BLOOD DRIVE AT FAIRGROUNDS

On Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma (175 Fairgrounds Dr.) will be the location of the second day of a two-day blood drive that began on Wednesday, March 17. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Reserve a spot at Bloodheroes.com. Enter zip code: 94952 or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Donations of blood go to support local community members in need. All COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is holding $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets (aka FMs), especially in the COVID-19-era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know,, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(Know of an upcoming event, online or otherwise, that should be in Out & About? Items to be considered should be submitted no later than two weeks in advance to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

