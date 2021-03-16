12 things to do this week in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

WRITERS FORUM PRESENTS ‘WRITING RESILIENT’

With this special Saturday edition of Petaluma’s popular Writers Forum, Christine Walker (‘A Painter’s Garden: Cultivating the Creative Life’) brings local writing aficionados a special Zoom-based workshop titled “Writing Resilient,” with the crafty subtitle “Masterful Ways to Transform Our Stories: The Ones We’re Writing, the Ones We’re Living”). Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. For information and to reserve your spot visit TheWriteSpot.us.

SONOMA COUNTY VIRTUAL ISRAELI FILM FESTIVAL

One of Sonoma County’s most anticipated annual film festivals (usually taking place in Sebastopol) is now easily available to Petalumans, as the Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival goes virtual. Currently up-and-running, the festival is sponsored by the JCC Sonoma County, and features five award-winning films from Israel. The heartbreaking drama “Asia” stars Shira Haas (“Unorthodox") as a Russian immigrant and single mom whose disabled teenage daughter sets out to lose her virginity. ”Forgiveness“ is a comedy set near the the shell-shocked Gaza border, and follows two long-separated friends (it seems a bank robbery went wrong years ago) who are attempting to make up during Yom Kippur. ”Here We Are,“ nominated for nine Israeli Academy Awards, is a road-based drama about a desperate father on the run with his autistic son. In the subversive comedy ”Kiss Me Kosher,“ the lesbian daughter of a traditional Jewish Israeli couple falls for a German woman, and the resulting clash shatters more than one social boundary. Finally, the stunning documentary ”Mrs. G“ is the story of Mrs. Lea Gottlieb, the legendary Holocaust survivor who went on to found the Gottex swimwear empire, and whose success exacted a remarkable price. All films are available for streaming through April 2. Season passes are $60/$80, with single tickets going for $14. To view trailers and purchase tickets go to JCCSOCO.org.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘THE KITCHEN FRONT’ WITH JENNIFER RYAN

Washington D.C. editor-turned-novelist Jennifer Ryan (“The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir,” “The Spies of Shilling Lane”) has a new book out, and on Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., she’s beaming into Petalumans’ virtual space to talk about it. “The Kitchen Front” is set during WWII, and in England, the BBC’s hottest radio show is The Kitchen Front, which has just announced a cooking contest for rationing-savvy housewives. The prize? A shot at becoming the program’s first-ever female co-host. The book follows four very different woman who’ve all set their sights on winning the competition. To reserve space and get the Zoom link for Ryan’s appearance, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

EASTER SELFIE EXPERIENCE

Beginning Saturday, March 20, from noon to 3 p.m., Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is hosting a socially distant “Easter Selfie Experience,” running through Saturday, April 3. Groups of up to five people are invited to visit a designated space (near Ulta Beauty) where two whimsically-elaborate springtime “selfie sets” await. Guests who then post their pictures on instagram (tagging @EastWashingtonPlace) will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Guests who enter the selfie area are required to wear a mask, to observe a 6-foot distance from others, and to limit their groups to five or fewer.