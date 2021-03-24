Subscribe

12 things to do this week in Petaluma

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 23, 2021, 5:15PM

VIRTUAL EVENTS

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY COFFEE

Each Thursday, librarians from the Sonoma County Regional Library’s History and Genealogy collection host a BYOC (bring your own coffee) gathering online to chat, meet community members and talk about the latest History and Genealogy news and resources. This is a Zoom-based gathering. Once you’ve registered online, you will receive a confirmation email, and a final email on the day of the event, with meeting information and links. The History & Genealogy Library works to collect, organize, preserve, and provide access to historically significant research and other related materials. The event is from 11 a.m. to noon. To register for the Community Coffee, visit the events page at SonomaLibrary.org.

WRITERS FORUM PRESENTS ‘WRITING RESILIENT’

With this special Saturday edition of Petaluma’s popular Writers Forum, Christine Walker (‘A Painter’s Garden: Cultivating the Creative Life’) brings local writing aficionados a special Zoom-based workshop titled “Writing Resilient,” with the crafty subtitle “Masterful Ways to Transform Our Stories: The Ones We’re Writing, the Ones We’re Living”). Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. For information and to reserve your spot visit TheWriteSpot.us.

SONOMA COUNTY VIRTUAL ISRAELI FILM FESTIVAL

One of Sonoma County’s most anticipated annual film festivals (usually taking place in Sebastopol) is now easily available to Petalumans, as the Sonoma County Israeli Film Festival goes virtual. Currently up-and-running, the festival is sponsored by the JCC Sonoma County, and features five award-winning films from Israel. The heartbreaking drama “Asia” stars Shira Haas (“Unorthodox") as a Russian immigrant and single mom whose disabled teenage daughter sets out to lose her virginity. ”Forgiveness“ is a comedy set near the the shell-shocked Gaza border, and follows two long-separated friends (it seems a bank robbery went wrong years ago) who are attempting to make up during Yom Kippur. ”Here We Are,“ nominated for nine Israeli Academy Awards, is a road-based drama about a desperate father on the run with his autistic son. In the subversive comedy ”Kiss Me Kosher,“ the lesbian daughter of a traditional Jewish Israeli couple falls for a German woman, and the resulting clash shatters more than one social boundary. Finally, the stunning documentary ”Mrs. G“ is the story of Mrs. Lea Gottlieb, the legendary Holocaust survivor who went on to found the Gottex swimwear empire, and whose success exacted a remarkable price. All films are available for streaming through April 2. Season passes are $60/$80, with single tickets going for $14. To view trailers and purchase tickets go to JCCSOCO.org.

‘THE KITCHEN FRONT’ WITH JENNIFER RYAN

Washington D.C. editor-turned-novelist Jennifer Ryan (“The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir,” “The Spies of Shilling Lane”) has a new book out, and on Wednesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., she’s beaming into Petalumans’ virtual space to talk about it. “The Kitchen Front” is set during WWII, and in England, the BBC’s hottest radio show is The Kitchen Front, which has just announced a cooking contest for rationing-savvy housewives. The prize? A shot at becoming the program’s first female co-host. The book follows four very different woman who’ve all set their sights on winning the competition. To reserve space and get the Zoom link for Ryan’s appearance, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

HONOR WOMEN OF COLOR THIS SATURDAY

Honoring women of color in our community, Chain of Hope presents a special event this Saturday, March 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Free to the public, the 90-minute celebration is designed to give honor and respect to women who have made difference in the world, Sonoma County and Petaluma. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.

ADOBE ROAD WINERY CONCERT SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has launched a weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On March 25, the venue welcomes Jon Gonzales working his “Ukulele for Humans” magic. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

PETALUMA SUMMER CAMPS NOW TAKING RESERVATIONS

It’s beginning to look like there will be summer camps and classes this year. From a Junior Chefs Cooking Camp and one called the Wizarding World of Engineering to another titled Minecraft Engineering with LEGO Materials and two kinds Action Movie-making camps (one focusing exclusively on stop-motion animation) the City of Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department has assembled an exciting array of experiences for Petaluma kids. Some will be in person, some will be virtual. In-person camps take place at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Registration opened on March 16, and the camps themselves begin in June and run through the end of August. For information visit CityofPetaluma.org.

EASTER SELFIE EXPERIENCE

Petaluma’s East Washington Place (the shopping center where Target and Sprouts are) is hosting a socially distant “Easter Selfie Experience,” running through Saturday, April 3, from noon to 3 p.m.. Groups of up to five people are invited to visit a designated space (near Ulta Beauty) where two whimsically-elaborate springtime “selfie sets” await. Guests who then post their pictures on instagram (tagging @EastWashingtonPlace) will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards. Guests who enter the selfie area are required to wear a mask, to observe a 6-foot distance from others, and to limit their groups to five or fewer.

FAMILY BICYCLING LESSONS

On Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is holding $5 family bicycle lessons, designed for those who really want to ride, but haven’t quite mastered it yet. Through this gently designed, step-by-step course, patient instructors will assist first-timers in finding their balance and rolling on with a sense of safety and confidence. Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

OUTDOOR FITNESS TRAINING AT LUCCHESI PARK

On Monday and Wednesday afternoons, weather permitting, the City of Petaluma hosts outdoor Cross Training, Yoga and Pilates classes at the Miracle Network Field behind the Community Center at Lucchesi Park. Instructors from Petaluma’s Total Body Fitness conduct the classes, which run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and cost $7. Participants bring their own weights and mats, and wear masks until everyone is safely in (distanced) place on the field. Sanitizer gels and sprays are available. To sign up, call the Petaluma Community Center at 778-4380. Passes with eight pre-paid classes can be purchased.

TUESDAY FARMERS MARKET

Farmers Markets (aka FMs), especially in the pandemic era – where social distancing is the norm and masks are generally agreed to be a good and helpful thing – are a great way to shop, wave at people we know,, get to be outdoors and still, you know, take care of one another. Lucchesi Park on Tuesdays is the place to be, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

