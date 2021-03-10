12 things to do this week in Petaluma

VIRTUAL EVENTS

KATHERINE RINEHART LECTURE: SAVING SONOMA COUNTY’S ENDANGERED HISTORY ARCHIVES

The Sonoma County Archives are one of the most important, and one of the most endangered repositories of local history in the area. The archives tell the story of Sonoma County, and how that story exists within the wider context of California’s history. On Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m., historian Katherine Rinehart, of Petaluma, will deliver an online lecture, describing the origins of the archives, and how this valuable resource has come close to being lost to fire twice over the last three years. The event is sponsored by the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. To receive information on watching the online event, visit kjrinehart.com.

'TICKING CLOCK’ WITH IRA ROSEN

Controversial “60 Minutes” producer Ira Rosen began working at the television news show in 1980, went on to win numerous Emmys and a handful of accusations of inappropriate behavior, produced some of the most important interviews and investigative pieces of the late 20th century, and was even played by Al Pacino in the 1999 film “The Insider.” Last month, the now retired Rosen released “The Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes’,” a surprisingly gossipy, somewhat lurid and very entertaining book about his intense and often outrageous television career. Copperfield’s Books will be presenting a live Zoom conversation with Rosen on Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. To reserve space and get the Zoom link, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

PETALUMA ARTS CENTER MEMBERS EXHIBITION

Think of it as Petaluma’s hidden art show. The Petaluma Arts Center’s annual Members’ Exhibit is currently running, but for now, the only way to see it is online. That’s not stopping local art lovers from enjoying the show — and actually buying some of the one-of-a-kind pieces from local artists — in a virtual, online art show in which you can scroll through more than 50 pieces of art created by artists drawn from the Arts Center’s membership. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

GET TO KNOW THE VILLAGE

The Village Network of Petaluma and Penngrove has been responding to the pandemic by creating new ways for members (50+) and volunteers to connect with each other, build new friendships, and offer mutual support as opportunities and realities continue to shift and emerge during this unprecedented time. Village membership now offers online services including wellness programs, educational classes and webinars, social events and more. Volunteer services include grocery shopping, prescription pick-ups, and Zoom-platform help with members’ computer issues and the like. To learn about the Village Network, you can join staff for an informational meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m., on Zoom or by phone. To register and receive the Zoom-link, call 776-6055 or email info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

VIRTUAL YUAN QI GONG

Those who are feeling overwhelmed by pretty much everything can explore the practice of Yuan Qi Gong, a path to physical and mental fitness designed to bring calm and strength. The Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department brings a weekly Yuan Qi Gong class on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., online via Zoom. The class leader is Mary Richey, a certified Yuan Qi Gong isntructor. You can register to receive a Zoom link at CityofPetaluma.org.

RIVERTOWN POETS

Rivertown Poets is a virtual event via Zoom. Every first and third Monday at 6:15 p.m., log onto Aqus’ Zoom system to hear local poets reading from their own work, from the safety of their homes. Each event features two poets reading from their work, and an open mic event. Participants will be able to “sign up” to read. Sandra Anfang hosts. Aqus.com/online. The Zoom link is Zoom.us/j/6508887879.

NON-VIRTUAL EVENTS

ADOBE ROAD WINERY CONCERT SERIES

As live music slowly and carefully returns to downtown Petaluma, Adobe Road Winery has launched a weekly spring concert series on Thursday nights, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden (with nice, warm heaters!), from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., in a magical open-air space adjoining the parking lot at the Great Petaluma Mill. On March 11, Spike Sikes will perform in the garden, and on March 18, it’s the ever-delightful Dirty Cello. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

CINNABAR’S VIRTUAL BROADWAY BASH

This year’s Broadway Bash — a benefit for Cinnabar Theatre’s Young Repertory Company and other youth programs — will look and feel a bit different from the fancy, formal affairs of the past. The first ever all-virtual version of the Broadway Bash, taking place online Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m., will (as ever) include splashy Broadway tunes performed by youth members of the company, singing alongside (metaphorically) some of your favorite Cinnabar actors, dancers and vocalists. Since Cinnabar supporters will be watching from the comfort of their own homes, black tie, cocktail attire or PJs are all acceptable dress. Tickets begin at $50 and go up from there, depending on your tier of support. The Young Rep serves youth of all ages, from four-year-olds who are just starting pre-school to 18-year-olds finishing high school. Save the Date! Tickets now on Sale. Get tickets or information at CinnabarTheater.org.