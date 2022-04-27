14 meet-ups, plays, movies, concerts and other things to do in and around Petaluma

LumaCon at the Fairgrounds

Assuming that any free tickets are still available (yes, free, but still required to keep a handle on attendance), fans of comic book art and supporters of Sonoma County’s many young artists will definitely want to attend this weekend’s LumaCon, at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Taking place Saturday, April 30 from 10 - 4 p.m., the event brings a number of professional artists together with students, and visitors can chat with all of them and purchase books, prints and other works. There are workshops, panels, a CosPlay contest, LARPing and more. For the full story, viti the website (where you can reserve those tickets) at LumaCon.net.

FilmFest Petaluma

Sonoma County’s annual showcase of short films, Film Fest Petaluma, returns on Saturday, April 30, with separate programs (each with several shorts grouped together)n at 12 p.m. (Matinee Shorts Program), 3 p.m. (Afternoon Shorts Program), 7 p.m. (World Shorts Program) and 10 p.m. (Late Night Shorts). It all happens at The Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. $10 for the 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. programs. $15 for the 7 p.m. World Shorts program. $35 for a festival pass to all four programs. For information and tickets visit FilmFestPetaluma.com.

Artaluma Open House and Grand Opening

It’s finally happening. At 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, Artaluma’s official Grand Opening ceremony takes place, with special Happy Hour to follow from 5-6:30 p.m. The new downtown arts center is at 145 Keller St. in Petaluma. For information and to reserve a place for the ceremony, visit Artaluma.com.

‘Impermanence’ reception at Vibe Gallery

Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, a few doors down from the Mystic Theatre, has been rolling out one amazing exhibition after another since opening in the latter months of 2021. The current must-see show features the sculptures of Richard Dieterich. His works employ recycled metals and other “found materials” resulting in environmentally-conscious sculptures that reflect upon and honor the natural world and the human body. Titled “Impermanence,” the new show runs through May 22, and will celebrate the work of Dieterich on Saturday, April 30, with a festive reception from 5-8 p.m. There will be live music by the Hot Clams, and a chance to talk with the artist, who has fascinating stories about his process and the inspirations behind his beautiful works of art. Vibe Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd. North. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

‘Girl Warriors’

Author Rachel Sarah will be discussing her new book “Girl Warriors: How 25 Young Activists Are Saving the Earth” at a special event on Sunday, May 1, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Vibe Gallery in downtown Petaluma. Rachel will be joined in conversation by artist Peter Stein, discussing the global climate crisis and ways that everyday people are taking action. Attendance will be limited, so pre-registation on Eventbrite is recommended. For more information visit VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition

The new arts show at the Petaluma Arts Center showcases the works of young artists in kindergarten through 12th grade in the greater Petaluma Area. Curated by Kate Blakeslee, the show officially opens this weekend, and runs through May 28. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street. Info at PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

'Spirited Away’ at Boulevard Cinema

The winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2002, Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” is the film that won over a new generation of Miyazaki fans. It’s the story of a young girl who is, well, spirited away while exploring an abandoned fairgrounds, and finds herself in an alternative world full of ghosts and monsters. As part of the Boulevard Cinema’s Flashback series, the movie will screen at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May, and again on Wednesday, May 4. Boulevard 14 Cinemas. 200 C St. Cinemawest.com.

‘All About the River’: Community Mixer at Lagunitas

Teaming up with the folks behind the Petaluma River Park, Aqus Cafe is hosting one of its famous “mixers” on Wednesday, May 4, 608 p.m., this time at the Lagunitas Taproom, 1280 McDowell Blvd. North. This structured event has been designed to bring the river’s many supporters and stakeholders together for conversations on the care, health and general well-being of what many consider to be Petaluma’s most important natural asset. RSVPs are required at PetalumaRiverPark.org/events.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group

Petaluma’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group provides a safe, supportive and compassionate place for caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimers and other forms of dementia. The group meets weekly at the Petaluma Senior Center on Thursdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The fee is $5 and meetings are fragrance-free. Please email Susan at susankaygilbert@yahoo.com to register.