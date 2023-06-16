$160,000 Fantasy 5 winner bought ticket in Petaluma

By the time you read this, the mystery could be over, on Tuesday night, June 13, some currently anonymous person won $161, 369 dollars playing the California State Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-11 store on Old Redwood Highway, right here in Petaluma.

A screenshot of the Lottery website announcing the win and the location of the ticket purchase appeared on Facebook earlier this week.

Whoever it was who bought that ticket, we certainly hope they check their numbers. Some of us have a recurring dream that when we die, some heavenly clerk checking us into the Afterlife Hotel will say, “Hey, by the way, I see in your records here that you once won 20 million dollars in the lottery but never checked your ticket, and eventually threw it out two years later when you found it in a drawer. What was that about?”

According to statistics published by the California State Lottery, there is an average of $46.8 million in prize money that goes unclaimed in various lottery games every year, including Lotto Plus, Fantasy 5, Daily 3, Daily 4, Daily Derby and others.

So if you recently bought a ticket at the 7-11 over by the International House of Pancakes, and you haven;t checked it yet, you might want to do that. Soon. You could already be a winner.