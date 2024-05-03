Skip Sommer

In November of 1876, the United States witnessed the closest presidential election in history. Rutherford B. Hayes was the Republican nominee against Samuel Tilden, the Democrat. Ulysses S. Grant was the outgoing President and his administration had been rocked by scandal.

The results of the voting were stunning.

Tildon had won the general election, while Hayes had won the electoral college by one vote. It is still the closest election in U.S. history.

The electoral votes were recounted by both the House and the Senate to confirm Hayes.

There were only 38 States back in 1876. The U.S. population was 43 million and Petaluma, California, then, had only been franchised for 18 years. 1876 was the U.S. Centennial year and our small town went “all-out.” The Petaluma Weekly Argus requested all citizens “to decorate their residences and places of business in a suitable manner, so as to make this an event, never to be forgotten.”

Then, on July 2, just two days prior to the Grand Centennial, this appeared in the paper: “One of the most appalling Indian massacres that has ever occurred.” It happened in the State of Montana, when General George Custer and his cadre of 300 men were totally wiped out at Little Big Horn. No one knows how many Native Americans were killed at this battle, because the Sioux Tribe’s Chief Sitting Bull ordered all his dead and wounded to be immediately removed from the field.

Why had General Custer so viciously attacked this quiet camp of 4,000 men, women and children? Perhaps greed was the motive, as gold had just been discovered in those Black Hills of Montana. Custer’s attack was heavily criticized by both U.S. Generals Sherman and Sheridan, who called it “rashly imprudent.” It is a sad fact that had Custer not pursued this suicidal act against the Sioux Tribe, that Native American Nation may have survived and thrived.

But that day, forever labeled “Custer’s Last Stand,” triggered an all-out genocide upon the country’s Native Americans.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centennial was “on” that year. Our nation had just gone through three long years of recession and fear. Everyone avidly wanted to change the Country’s attitude to upbeat. Sound familiar?.

In Petaluma, a huge fireworks salute (“the grandest ever witnessed”), was held on the Washington Street Bridge. The T. J. Hoskins store at #20 Main Street sold “flags, firecrackers, torpedoes, Roman candles and cannons” for the event. The American Hotel Saloon sponsored a “Running Race,” open to all horses, in a Petaluma Park. The prize was a whopping $50 bucks! (That’s $1,400 in today’s dollars!). The Washoe House Stage Stop on Stony Point Road was host to the Grand Centennial Ball that night. Its theme was, “Give vent to your Patriotism.”

1876 was a busy year.

Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Tom Sawyer” had just been published and, in its seventh year, the Transcontinental Railroad was linking the East Coast to the West. Technology and merchandise flowed freely in both directions. The big California names of the times were Collis Huntington, Mark Hopkins, Leland Stanford and Charles Crocker, whom together had gained control of western railroading with their gold field money and their ruthless drive. The men soon became known as California’s “Big Four.” Stanford, at age 52 in 1876, had already been California Governor and had founded The Leland Stanford University, named for his son.

That year of 1876, a New York publisher named George Hearst bought the San Francisco Examiner. His only child, William Randolph Hearst, was just 13 years old that year. Now, as we all know, that boy would grow up to be world famous.

Even in those recessionary times, the money readily flowed in California. The Palace Hotel, in San Francisco, was opened that year, and it featured (ready for this?) some things called “Indoor water closets.” (Zowie!). And, at that time, the San Francisco Palace Hotel was the largest and most costly hotel in the world.

The State of California, it seemed, was sitting pretty once again.

