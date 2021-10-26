2 pints of free ice cream this Halloween

Here's the scoop on the free Halloween ice cream giveaway at Alec's Ice Cream (alecsicecream.com). From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., the local ice creamery will give free pints of chocolate ice cream at their 419 First St. production facility in Petaluma (limit two per family). Costumes are highly encouraged. Alec's ice cream is some of the best I have ever had, and it's hard for me to choose a favorite between his Chocolate, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte and Honey Blueberry Lavender. For those who cannot wait or want to try Alec's other flavors, we regularly pick up pints from Charley's Wine Country Deli and Petaluma Market. The locally owned ice creamery opened in 2020 after taking over the Three Twins production facility. (Read more here.)

Sporting a new flavor

While on the topic of ice cream (which is always high on my list of interests), Mariapilar Ice Creamery recently released their seasonal black licorice ice cream. Though I'm not usually a fan of black licorice, I've had no problems polishing off a pint in the past. The creamery formerly known as Mariposa does this challenging flavor very well, and it is currently available at both Willibees and Penngrove Market. If you're heading to Penngrove, you may as well pick up a pint or two of the market's special edition Penngrove Market ice cream made with chunks of house-made cookies.

I also have insider information that Mariapilar is currently working on a chocolate peanut butter ice cream recipe that's coming along quite nicely. How do I know? As a fan of Mariapilar and chocolate peanut butter ice cream, I've been tapped as an official taster for this new creation. When I arrived home last night, I found four pints of the new concoction waiting for me, each slightly different batches that include "Chunk," "Cup," "Layered" and "Swirled."

After thorough testing of about a half-pint each, I remain undecided because they were all so good. For the sake of ice cream lovers everywhere, I will commit myself to sampling the remaining half-pints of ice cream tonight to see if I can decide on a clear winner. At this point, I'd say that no matter which way they go, Mariapilar has a winner.

Petaluma is an ice cream powerhouse

Before leaving the subject of ice cream, I want to point out that neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night quashes a serious ice cream craving for true ice cream lovers. Icelanders even joke that if they waited for good weather, they'd never have ice cream. However, on a recent trip to Iceland, we found it a challenge to find handcrafted ice cream despite the islanders' love for it. With a population of 366,000 (plus roughly 2 million tourists per year), we only found a couple of shops making their ice cream. Instead, most rely on commercial manufacturers' soft serve. By comparison, the Petaluma area alone (with a population roughly 16% the size of Iceland's population) has at least seven locally ice cream producers. It seems being in the heart of dairy country has its perks.

Bert's Desserts Halloween gifts

The Petaluma Food Taxi and the teachers and caregivers at Children's Corner Preschool were chosen as winners of Bert's Dessert's Halloween Platters. Filled with enough locally-made cookies and candies, they're a spooktacular thank you to businesses nominated on social media.

Owner Bert Smith announced a couple of weeks ago that she would give away the special platters (enough for 20!) and ask for social media users to help her choose some worthy candidates.

She chose Amy Yor's nominee from the Petaluma Foodies page – "I vote for Petaluma Food Taxi folks! They have been working so hard with no breaks during COVID. They went above and beyond grocery shopping for seniors at no charge. They have been such a blessing to so many families."

From Bert's Facebook page, she chose Karen Skanderson's nomination, "The wonderful teachers and caregivers at Children's Corner Preschool who work tirelessly to take excellent care of children in a very challenging time. This team worked straight through pandemic lockdown, helping parents and keeping children safe and healthy."

Smith is hoping to do another giveaway for Thanksgiving, so watch their Facebook page.

Tasing rooms on the Boulevard

Always in the know, like any great barber, Sara Sass of Boulevard Barbers recently clued me in on a new downtown wine tasting room coming to 15 Petaluma Blvd. S., just a few doors down from McNear's. I took the short walk over in that direction after my recent haircut and found the windows papered over. Unlike many shops under construction, the owner of this one was nice enough to stencil an announcement across the paper as not to keep us in the dark. The new shop's name is Avinage, but there is no additional information on their website, avinagewines.com, yet. We'll update you as soon as we find out more.