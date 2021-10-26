Subscribe

2 pints of free ice cream this Halloween

HOUSTON PORTER
October 26, 2021, 1:01PM


Here's the scoop on the free Halloween ice cream giveaway at Alec's Ice Cream (alecsicecream.com). From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., the local ice creamery will give free pints of chocolate ice cream at their 419 First St. production facility in Petaluma (limit two per family). Costumes are highly encouraged. Alec's ice cream is some of the best I have ever had, and it's hard for me to choose a favorite between his Chocolate, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, Salted Caramel Latte and Honey Blueberry Lavender. For those who cannot wait or want to try Alec's other flavors, we regularly pick up pints from Charley's Wine Country Deli and Petaluma Market. The locally owned ice creamery opened in 2020 after taking over the Three Twins production facility. (Read more here.)

Sporting a new flavor

While on the topic of ice cream (which is always high on my list of interests), Mariapilar Ice Creamery recently released their seasonal black licorice ice cream. Though I'm not usually a fan of black licorice, I've had no problems polishing off a pint in the past. The creamery formerly known as Mariposa does this challenging flavor very well, and it is currently available at both Willibees and Penngrove Market. If you're heading to Penngrove, you may as well pick up a pint or two of the market's special edition Penngrove Market ice cream made with chunks of house-made cookies.

I also have insider information that Mariapilar is currently working on a chocolate peanut butter ice cream recipe that's coming along quite nicely. How do I know? As a fan of Mariapilar and chocolate peanut butter ice cream, I've been tapped as an official taster for this new creation. When I arrived home last night, I found four pints of the new concoction waiting for me, each slightly different batches that include "Chunk," "Cup," "Layered" and "Swirled."

After thorough testing of about a half-pint each, I remain undecided because they were all so good. For the sake of ice cream lovers everywhere, I will commit myself to sampling the remaining half-pints of ice cream tonight to see if I can decide on a clear winner. At this point, I'd say that no matter which way they go, Mariapilar has a winner.

Petaluma is an ice cream powerhouse

Before leaving the subject of ice cream, I want to point out that neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night quashes a serious ice cream craving for true ice cream lovers. Icelanders even joke that if they waited for good weather, they'd never have ice cream. However, on a recent trip to Iceland, we found it a challenge to find handcrafted ice cream despite the islanders' love for it. With a population of 366,000 (plus roughly 2 million tourists per year), we only found a couple of shops making their ice cream. Instead, most rely on commercial manufacturers' soft serve. By comparison, the Petaluma area alone (with a population roughly 16% the size of Iceland's population) has at least seven locally ice cream producers. It seems being in the heart of dairy country has its perks.

Bert's Desserts Halloween gifts

The Petaluma Food Taxi and the teachers and caregivers at Children's Corner Preschool were chosen as winners of Bert's Dessert's Halloween Platters. Filled with enough locally-made cookies and candies, they're a spooktacular thank you to businesses nominated on social media.

Owner Bert Smith announced a couple of weeks ago that she would give away the special platters (enough for 20!) and ask for social media users to help her choose some worthy candidates.

She chose Amy Yor's nominee from the Petaluma Foodies page – "I vote for Petaluma Food Taxi folks! They have been working so hard with no breaks during COVID. They went above and beyond grocery shopping for seniors at no charge. They have been such a blessing to so many families."

From Bert's Facebook page, she chose Karen Skanderson's nomination, "The wonderful teachers and caregivers at Children's Corner Preschool who work tirelessly to take excellent care of children in a very challenging time. This team worked straight through pandemic lockdown, helping parents and keeping children safe and healthy."

Smith is hoping to do another giveaway for Thanksgiving, so watch their Facebook page.

Tasing rooms on the Boulevard

Always in the know, like any great barber, Sara Sass of Boulevard Barbers recently clued me in on a new downtown wine tasting room coming to 15 Petaluma Blvd. S., just a few doors down from McNear's. I took the short walk over in that direction after my recent haircut and found the windows papered over. Unlike many shops under construction, the owner of this one was nice enough to stencil an announcement across the paper as not to keep us in the dark. The new shop's name is Avinage, but there is no additional information on their website, avinagewines.com, yet. We'll update you as soon as we find out more.

Several readers have also notified me that Brooks Note Winery has opened a new tasting room at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N. The family-owned winery focuses primarily on pinot noir with current releases from the Petaluma Gap, Marin, Sebastopol and the Mendocino Coast.

If you're a fan of horses and wine, a visit to the 630-acre Reis River Ranch Vineyards (reisranch.com) has on-site wine tastings that offer views of the Petaluma River, wetlands, ancient oak trees, endless pastures, grazing horses and abundant wildlife. A four-wheel drive tour finishes in their rustic barn with wine and chocolate. Located at the very south end of Petaluma Boulevard (4871 Petaluma Blvd. S.), I have visited in the past, and it is a gorgeous setting for wine tasting.

They are currently open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by appointment only, and recently announced their own Reis Ranch grass-fed beef barbecue, available on Saturdays and Sundays. With the cooling fall weather, it is probably best to double-check their hours and availability before visiting.

A sweet finish

Pilar, the owner of the aforementioned Mariapilar Ice Creamery, posted a sweet thank you to a friend and local Chef Brenda La Noue, formerly of Secret Kitchen and now operating as Trade Secret Chef, often hostingpop-ups at Grand Central Café.

"When your doctor wants you to do the FODMAP diet and your friend wants to be supportive and offers to do it with you and that same wonderful friend makes you an approved meal, and she is a chef…. Life is good."

A diet low in fermentable carbohydrates is a challenge made easier with the support of friends. So, it never grows old to hear about Petalumans supporting other Petalumans, especially within the food industry. When people say that Petaluma has stiff food competition, I always point out that although we have many great restaurants and producers, a much higher percentage than most places, most food providers say they don't feel like they are competing. Ask any restaurant owner in town what their favorite meal is, and they will likely go off on a positive rant about all the great restaurants and restaurant owners they love here in Petaluma. It's good to know that most see the Petaluma restaurant and food scene as a collaboration, collectively raising the bar of the North Bay food scene.

Catering at Rooster Run

A while back, we wrote about Starting From Scratch’s social media post announcing that they, a Santa Rosa café/caterer, were going to open up at Rooster Run golf course. Since reposting our coverage of them to their Facebook page this past March, their only other posts was a recent “help wanted” ad on Oct. 11, so it sounds like things are still moving forward for them. Some asked about dining in person and we learned that they did actually open the café for a short while and some members were able to try and enjoy their food, but for the time being, they are not open to the public for regular dining. According to the information gathered on a call to the golf course, Starting From Scratch is only offering banquet/catering at present.

Fallon Hills Ranch rescheduled

When we posted about an “Afternoon at Fallon Hills Ranch” in the paper two weeks ago, nobody could have predicted the deluge we were going to receive over this past weekend, their scheduled farm visit and late-lunch date. In a wise move, they postponed last weekend’s event to this Saturday, Oct. 30. Ticket sales have already ended, but as there may have been last-minute cancellations, it may be worth contacting Fallon Hills to see if you can get in on the fun. fallonhills.com. Check out October 14th’s column in the Argus or at petaluma360.com for more information on the ranch tour and on ordering locally raised lamb, beef, chicken, pork, eggs and sausage.

Sushi switch

Leland Fishman, of Fishman Supply, recently posted to Facebook about a curious incident involving a mystery delivery of sushi to his home by one of the national delivery chains, not Petaluma Food Taxi. He heard a knock at his door and by the time he answered it, found a large order of sushi on his door mat. He had not ordered sushi for dinner so looked around only to find that the delivery person had already saddled up and was too far down the block to flag down. He immediately tried to reach them by phone, but could not get through. He made a special point to post that if you are going to order food here in Petaluma, your best bet is to use local Petaluma Food Taxi because it not only make it to the right address, but he would have been able to get through to their local number immediately.

