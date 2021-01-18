20 picks on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more that are getting us through the pandemic

Overwhelmed by all the options on streaming services lately?

We asked Press Democrat staff for their favorite movies and TV shows available to stream right now. Recommendations ranged from family-friendly movies when you need something lighthearted to dark thrillers that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Click through the gallery above for 20 movies and TV shows worth watching on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max and more.