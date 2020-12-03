2021 ‘In Love with Earth’ calendars now available

‘IN LOVE WITH EARTH’ CALENDAR

Daily Acts fundraiser

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Every year, Petaluma photographer Leslie Curchack releases a calendar that combines jaw-dropping images of the natural world with brief musings on nature or stories of how she captured that particular shot, all augmented by carefully excavated quotes from authors, poets and scientists. Curchack sells the calendars through her wenbsite, and donated the profits to Petaluma nonprofit Daily Acts. The 2021 “In Love With Earth” calendar is now available, and include a portrait of a rainbow over Drake’s Beach, a vast sand mountain in Nevada, intimately nestled gourds and a snow-covered ground-scape polka-dotted with leaves and dramatically striped by the shadows of neighboring trees. Calendars are $16, with discounts for orders of 10 or more.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Daily Acts is a Petaluma-based nonprofit encouraging civic engagement and focusing on local efforts that promote heath, sustainability and environmental education. For more information, visit DailyActs.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To purchase a 2021 “In Love wIth Earth” calendar, visit EarthLovingLens.com or send Leslie Curchack an email at lesliecurchack@gmailcom.

HOLIDAY SHARING TREES

Petaluma Valley Rotary Club Fundraiser

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Thanks to the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club, Christmas will be a little brighter for the isolated residents of the Petaluma’s convalescent homes, a semi-invisible community that is often overlooked at this time of year. The Petaluma club has placed Christmas trees in the lobbies of several local banks. Each tree is decorated in ornamental tags indicating the gift request of a different resident of a local nursing home. “Community members are encouraged to take the tags and fill the request, wrap the present, secure the tag to the gift and return it to the bank,” states a press release from the Rotarians, adding that club members will collect all the gifts and make sure they safely arrive at the convalescent homes.

WHO DOES IT HELP? Seniors residing in our local convalescent homes frequently have no one left in their families to share the holidays with. According to program co-chairs Dawn Davis and Janet Seddon, the gift given to the nursing home resident is often the only one he or she receives at the holiday.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To participate, you may visit one of the following banks: Both Petaluma Exchange Bank branches, both WestAmerica branches, Umpqua Bank on Western Avenue, Poppy Bank on 2nd Street and the Marina branch of Bank of Marin. For gift requests that are unfilled, Rotary members welcome donations which they use to purchase gifts. To help, mail a check to the Petaluma Valley Rotary Club, P.O. Box 2101, Petaluma, Ca. 94953. For more information, call Dawn Davis at 953-6630.

SAVING THE HIDEAWAY (AND OTHER LOCAL BUSINESSES)

GoFundMe Campaign offering COVID relief for beloved bar

WHAT’S HAPPENING? “I am doing this for my friend John Hankins,” writes Rick Meyer on the GoFundMe page he recently set up to help save downtown Petaluma’s iconic Hideway Bar. “I know he’s going to be mad for me for creating this, but I feel as a community of friends we should do something to help. We have all enjoyed going to the Hideaway and it would be nice if it survived this pandemic mess.” The campaign hopes to raise $5000 to assist Hankins in expenses incurred during this time of bar closures.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “The Hideaway,” says Meyer, “is a place that supplied a lot of good times for many of us, as well as John’s livelihood. He was able to briefly reopen it and when he did he followed all the rules. He supplied social distancing, Plexiglas barriers, and made sure everyone followed the county’s guidelines. Then he had to close doors again. Now, without any income for the last seven months and expenses still coming in (for example rent, utilities, taxes, permit fees, licenses along with medical and other bills) I am starting the Go Fund Me page to save the Hideaway. I have had a lot of good times at the Hideaway and would like to have more.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To make a donation, visit the Save the Hideaway page on GoFundMe.com. Another campaign was instablished in late October, hoping to raise 2 million dollars to help struggling small business owners throughout Sonoma County. That campaign, “Save Local Sonoma County Small Businesses,” can be found on GoFundMe as well.

LEND-A-HAND TO EDUCATION

Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, Petaluma Valley Rotary raising school project funds

WHAT'S HAPPENING? For the 17th year, two of Petaluma’s three Rotary clubs are joining forces as leaders of the annual Lend-a-Hand to Education fundraising effort. “2020 has been a challenging year for teachers and students alike,” explains Jennifer Carter, a Petaluma Valley Rotary member and the Community Leader of the Lend-a-Hand program. “Remotely teaching students at home creates an increased requirement for additional books, creativity and development tools, music, arts and science projects, and more.” Even small projects, says Carter, ”can make a big difference for our teachers and their students.“

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Lend-a-Hand to Education program funds educational grants for special projects and resources throughout Petaluma’s public and private school systems.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? A GoFundMe page has been created to make donating easy. Go to GoFundMe.com and search Lend-a-Hand to Education.

