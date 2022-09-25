2022 Veterans Day parade opens applications for participants

Applications are now open for those intending to participate in Petaluma’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. As this year’s parade theme is “Korean War Veterans, You Are Not Forgotten,” Petaluma will welcome, honor and recognize all Korean War Veterans.

“If you are a Korean War Veteran or know one,” says a statement on the parade’s website, “please let them know and consider marching on this this historic day.”

According to Joe Noriel, the coordinator of the parade, the American Legion post 28, which sponsors the annual event, anticipates a large group of Korean War Veterans from around the Bay Area.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s procession will be Steve Kemmerle, for many years the coordinator of the Petaluma Veterans Parade, until his retirement in 2020. The application to participate is available at PetalumaVeteransParade.com.