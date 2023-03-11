2023 Dairy Princess candidates announced

The California Milk Advisory Board has announced its two competitors for the 2023 title of District 2 Dairy Princess. The crowning will take place at a gala event and dinner on April 1 at the Petaluma Veterans Building. The 2023 contestants are Petaluma’s Emma Stafford and Rohnert Park’s Tauni Fasano. The winner will become the next local dairy industry ambassador, with the other competitor taking on the role of alternate over the course of the next year.

Emma Stafford, the daughter of Lance and Dana Stafford, is a senior at Petaluma High School. After graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in Animal Sciences at either California State University, Chico or Oklahoma State University. Stafford has been raising and showing dairy cattle from the age of 9, and is currently employed at Beretta Dairy. She’s served as the treasurer, vice president and president of Petaluma Future Farmers of America and has served as president of the Future Farmers of America Sonoma Section, along with other positions. Stafford is a member of the National Holstein Association, the California Holstein Association and the Redwood Empire Holstein Association.

Fasano, the daughter of Michael and Tina Fasano, comes from a generational dairy family, Ferreira & Son Dairy. She shows dairy cattle at the local county fair and is competing on the Sebastopol Future Farmers of America dairy judging team. Currently a senior at Analy High School, she plans to attend Santa Rosa Junior College before transferring to a four-year university to pursue a degree in Agribusiness.

The competitor who is crowned as Dairy Princess on April 1 will represent the dairy industry in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. To prepare, the princess and her alternate will take part in a focused training program presented by the California Milk Advisory Board, where they will receive professional development coaching.

The annual contest is sponsored by the North Bay Dairy Women and the California Milk Advisory Board. The gala event on April 1 will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing. To purchase tickets for the contest, please contact Judy Buttke via email at dist2dairyprincesscommittee@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased in Petaluma at John’s Dairy Supply and Jay Palm’s Saddle Shop.