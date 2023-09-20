2023 Mill Valley Film Festival includes handful of Sonoma County filmmakers

The Mill Valley Film Festival’s opening night offering is the gritty drama “The Day of the Fight.” (Mill Valley Film Festival/Productivity Media)

“Maestro,” written, directed and starring Bradley Cooper, tells of the life of Leonard Bernstein, and will be the closing night film at the Mill Valley Film Festival. (Mill Valley Film Festival/Netflix)

“The Bikeriders,” starring Austin Murphy and Tom Hardy, is one of many films screening at the Mill Valley Film Festival this year. (Mill Valley Film Festival/20th Century Studios)

“May December,” from director Todd Haynes, is one of the many films screening at this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival, Oct. 5-15. (Mill Valley Film Festival/Netflix)

“Nyad,” based on the real-life long distance swimmer Diane Nyad. (Netflix)

Like kids in the 1960s hungrily perusing JC Penney’s annual pre-Christmas Wishbook catalog every year, it’s always fun to scan through the annual Mill Valley Film Festival schedule for exciting film titles, special guest stars and, most important of all, films that involved the contributions of local actors, writers, directors and other artists. This year’s festival is a bit low on the usual red-carpet star-power, given restrictions against promoting films during the Screen Actors Guild strike.

But directors are under no such prohibitions, which is why the 2023 festival (running Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 15) does not include appearances by Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, Annette Bening and Jody Foster, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, Jeffrey Wright, Ron Perlman and Colman Domingo, despite the fact that their films ‒ “The Bikeriders,” “Nyad,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “American Fiction,” “Day of the Fight” and “Rustin” ‒ will be getting prominent screenings during the festival. Instead of actors, there will be plenty of directors, including Sophia Coppola (“The Virgin Suicides,” “Lost in Translation”) with her new Priscilla Presley biopic “Priscilla,” Jeff Nichols (“Take Shelter,” “Loving”) with his Oscar-buzzy motorcycle drama (the aforementioned “The Bikeriders”) and Todd Haynes (“Far From Heaven,” “I’m Not There”) with his melodramatic tabloid-drenched potboiler “May December.”

Expect hundreds of other films, large and small, playing in numerous theaters from Mill Valley to San Francisco.

Sonoma County will be represented by director Joshua Harding of Healdsburg, whose short documentary film “Chasin’ Butterflies” ‒ about self-taught artist Butch Anthony and his drive-thru museum in Alabama ‒will screen on Oct.6, at 5:30 p.m., as part of the shorts program “Eventually,” at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center. Additional screening will be on Friday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m., also at the Rafael Film Center. Appearing along with director Harding will be co-director Matt Klug of Sonoma and sound designer Joel Rabe of Santa Rosa.

Another short film, “A Conversation in Passing,” about strangers caught in a surreal conversation, includes a musical score by Santa Rosa’s Bun Sudduth. The narrative short will screen as part of the program “The Circle Game” on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at the Rafael Film Center and again on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Both films can be seen, along with their full programs of shorts, as streaming options from Oct. 16-22. For the full schedule and information on tickets visit mvff.com.