2024 ‘In Love with Earth’ calendar expands local store locations

For 14 years, Leslie Curchack been producing her annual calendar titled “In Love With Earth.” A deeply personal project, the calendars offer vibrant photographs of the natural world paired with thoughtful quotes, suggestions of “inspired action,” and personal content intended to awaken a sense of connection and caring for what Curchack calls “our beautiful Earth home.”

“The process of curating and writing this content has served to track changes in my own personal vision as well as changes reflected in our history and culture,“ Curchack explains. ”

This collaborative photographic project, featuring photos by Curchack and other artists, raises money for the local nonprofit Daily Acts. Originally made available primarily on her own photography website (lesliecurchack.com), the calendar has recently become available at Copperfield’s Books, Ace Hardware, The Mail Depot, the Petaluma Market, Jupiter Market, Cottage Gardens and Usher Gallery.

Curchack says the project has evolved since she released the first calendar in 2011.

“The early calendars were filled with enthusiasm for saving the planet through going green and going local, recycling, treasuring water, growing your own food,” she says. “By 2016, I was expanding the set of holidays in the calendar to include not only environmental landmarks but also social justice ones. Taking care of the earth, I realized, was not a separate issue from taking care of each other.”

The 2024 edition continues that evolution, with an increased emphasis on climate change and social reckonings.

“The calendar for this new year ahead acknowledges acute concern for the future of our world,” says Curchack, “yet reminds us there is a sizable tide of humanity quietly getting things rolling, changing our culture of separation from nature back to one of connection.”

Also new is this year’s introduction (or reintroduction, as she’s been quietly doing the same thing for years) of what Curchack calls her “Santa Service.”

“Send me the names and addresses of people you would like a calendar mailed to directly, and I will have it to them by Christmas,” she says. ”I can include a short note saying the calendar is from you.“

Orders of 5 or more calendars reduce the cost of each one from $16 to $12. Visit lesliecurchack.com.