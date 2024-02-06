2024 Spring Cinema Series kicks off on Valentine’s Day

What is especially appealing about the SRJC’s weekly Wednesday night cinema series special is not simply that the films exhibited are among the best, most influential and most inspiring motion pictures ever made. It’s that each screening is preceded by an entertaining educational presentation by cinema instructor Mike Traina.

Several of the films screened are paired with an interesting guest, who participates in the pre-show and/or sticks around for a post-show question and answer session.

Oh, and it only costs $7.

The films, presented by the junior college’s Petaluma Film Alliance, tend to be very eclectic, a mix of new and old, traditional and experimental, narrative and documentary. For the 2024 spring season, Traina has prepared a lineup of films and special presenters he is particularly proud of.

“We have several amazing guests locked up and a few additions still expected,” he said, in presenting the schedule that begins on February 14. Appropriately enough, the series begins with a love story.

Here’s what’s planned for spring of 2024.

Wednesday, February 14 - 'Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011) Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, USA. - It’s Valentine’s Day, so why not celebrate “Crazy, Stupid, Love?” With slick production design, impeccable comedic timing, and a master class in acting that features Steve Carrell, Ryan Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Josh Groban, Kevin Bacon and Marisa Tomei, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” is a throwback to the classic screwball comedy with a hilarious and heartwarming modern era twist.

Wednesday, February 21 - “Mustache” (2023) Directed by Imran Khan, USA. 13-year old Ilyas feels defined by one thing ‒ his dark, anxiety-inducing, inescapable, prepubescent mustache that his religion forbids him to shave. To make matters worse, his parents have decided he must leave the comforts of his private Muslim school and attend public school. Winner of the Audience Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Writer/director Imran J. Khan will participate in an onstage interview at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the screening.

Wednesday, February 28 - “Poor Things” (2023) Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, U.K. When a brilliant (but unorthodox) scientist (Willem Dafoe) resurrects a suicidal Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) with the implanted brain of her unborn child, she is forced to confront the charms and dangers of the world with the mind of a child and the body of an adult. The superbly crafted films was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director, Actress (Stone), Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Editing, and Score. The screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 6 - “The Unredacted” (2022) Directed by Meg Smaker, USA. After 15 years of detention at Guantanamo, the U.S. Government handed several incarcerated men over to Saudi Arabia to undergo a “deradicalization” program for terrorists, in the world’s first rehabilitation center for extremists. This remarkable documentary features extraordinary access to the men, as well as the Saudi center, examining the detainees’ personal histories and contemporary world views in a way that will both illuminate and provoke viewers. Director Meg Smaker will participate in an onstage conversation at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the 7 p.m. screening.

Wednesday, March 13 - “American Fiction” (2023) Directed by Cord Jefferson, USA. When Monk (Jeffrey Wright), a frustrated novelist, decides to teach his publisher a lesson by writing an outlandish “Black” book, it propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Cord Jefferson’s hilarious debut film satirizes the media machine as well as every artist’s desire to get ahead, often at any cost. The film has been nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Actor, and Screenplay.

Wednesday, March 27 - “Dream Scenario” (2023) Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, USA. A college professor finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams. Nicolas Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career in this surreal, provocative, and awkwardly funny satire of cancel culture and the cult of celebrity.

Wednesday, April 3 - “The Zone of Interest” (2023) Directed by Jonathan Glazer, USA/UK/Poland. An unnerving portrait of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. A provocative examination of the banality of evil. Nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Sound Design.

Wednesday, April 10 - “Johnny Guitar” (1954) Directed by Nicholas Ray, USA. Set in an Arizona frontier town, Johnny Guitar chronicles the struggles of Vienna (Joan Crawford), a hard-nosed saloon owner who must contend with local gangs, drifters, and high-stakes railroad politics.

Wednesday, April 17 - “The Monk and the Gun” (2023) Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, Bhutan/USA. Chasing a rumor that a rare civil war rifle ended up in the Kingdom of Bhutan, an American arms dealer journeys through one of the most beautiful (and allegedly happiest) countries in the world. A favorite on the global festival circuit, the film received the Norwegian Peace Prize at the Tromso International Film Festival.

Wednesday, April 24 - “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person” (2023) Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize, Canada. When a young vampire refuses to kill others in search of a meal, a unique opportunity arises upon the discovery of a boy with suicidal tendencies. It’s a charming coming-of-age film with an undead twist.

Wednesday, May 1 - “WALL-E” (2008) Directed by Andrew Stanton, USA. In the distant future, a small and lonely waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space adventure that not only helps him find love, but ultimately decides the fate of mankind. Featuring extraordinary visuals and incredible sound design, “WALL-E” is a feast for the senses and a delight for audiences of all ages. It was nominated for five Academy Awards including a win for Best Animated Feature. Academy-award winning sound designer Ben Burtt will participate in an onstage interview at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the 7 p.m. screening.

Screenings are held in the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma Campus of the Santa Rosa Junior College, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets are $7 general, $5 for students, with season passes going for $25. Visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org for all the information.